Contextual Advertising Market Share Projections: CAGR of 16.9% Envisions Market Size of $704.4 Billion by 2033

Newark, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 147.8 billion contextual advertising market will reach USD 704.4 billion by 2033. "Contextual advertising" describes online advertisements relevant to a website's content. Automated systems occasionally show advertisements and the ads' content is directly related to the content the user views on the website. Completed ad selection includes supported keyword targeting. Discourse advertising, also known as in-context technology or in-text advertising, is targeted advertising managed with linguistic elements.



For advertisements to appear on a webpage, this advertising system scans the website's content for supported keywords. The advertisements appear among the many pop-up adverts. A display of ticket and record dealers' prices to users of sports websites could be an example of contextual advertising. Search engines also display advertisements on search result pages using discourse adverts.



Scope of Contextual Advertising Market



Report Coverage Details CAGR 16.9% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 147.8 billion Market Size by 2033 USD 704.4 billion Largest Market North America Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered Type, Deployment, Industry, Regions

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America holds the largest market share for contextual advertising because of the significant companies offering advertising technology in this region. The region's sizable user base presents enormous opportunities for advertisers. Mobile advertising platforms are widely available and mostly used for product and service advertising. Mobile device advertising helps attract customers to particular products and services. The development of mobile technology has brought about a great deal of change in North America for mobile-based advertising.



The activity-based advertising segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 63.5 billion. Activity-based advertising is predicted to have the largest market share. "Activity-based advertising" refers to contextual advertising based on a user's browsing history and cookies.



The mobile devices segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 59.1 billion. Mobile advertising platforms direct customers to particular products and services while promoting goods and services.



The consumer goods, retail, and restaurants segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 50.2 billion. This market's growth can be attributed to the extensive use of digital advertising in the retail, restaurant, and consumer goods industries.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing advancements in data analytics and AI technologies



Artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics developments have greatly impacted the contextual advertising market. With the assistance of these technologies, advertisers can optimise their advertising campaigns by analysing vast amounts of data, learning about user behaviour, and making data-driven decisions. Real-time ad delivery and contextual information processing are made possible by AI-powered algorithms, which also increase the effectiveness of ads and improve targeting precision.



Restraint: Ad avoidance and blocking



User habits that avoid advertisements and ad-blocking software are two main barriers to contextual advertising. The prevalence of ad filters among internet users reduces the visibility and effectiveness of contextual ads by preventing them from showing. Advertisers must develop creative ideas to deliver less intrusive adverts and provide users with value to overcome this barrier.



Some of the major players operating in the contextual advertising market are:



● Facebook

● Microsoft

● Media.net

● AOL

● Amobee

● Google

● Twitter

● Yahoo

● Amazon

● IAC



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● Location-Based Advertising

● Activity-Based Advertising

● Others



By Deployment:



● Digital Billboards

● Desktops

● Mobile Devices



By Industry:



● Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

● Telecom and IT

● Consumer Goods, Retail, and Restaurants

● Others



