Pythian’s Vanessa Simmons and Donna Williston Honored by CRN on 2024 Women of the Channel Lists

MINNEAPOLIS, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading data, analytics, and cloud services provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Vanessa Simmons , senior vice president of business development, as one of the Women of the Channel Power 100 Solution Providers, and Donna Williston , director of alliances - independent software vendors, on the Women of the Channel list for 2024.



CRN’s prestigious Women of the Channel list is curated annually to honor women whose channel leadership, vision, and advocacy significantly impact business growth and innovation within the IT sector. Selected for their creative strategies and leadership, the honorees demonstrate unwavering dedication to the channel’s evolution.

“We’re thrilled to see Vanessa and Donna receive such an honorable recognition from CRN,” said Keith Angell , CEO of Pythian. “Their commitment to excellence and progressive thinking has propelled Pythian’s growth and accelerated innovation across the channel. They’re exemplary leaders whose contributions reflect our core values of empowerment and continuous advancement.”

Vanessa Simmons has been a transformative force behind Pythian’s solution provider initiatives, contributing to the company's robust partner ecosystem and driving significant technological advancements. Donna Williston’s strategic leadership has nurtured key partner relationships while bringing cross-functional teams together to achieve desired business outcomes.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

CRN Power 100 honorees will also be among a subset of the overall list featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, which will be published in print and online at www.crn.com/magazine .

