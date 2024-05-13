Brickeye’s LumiCon® Concrete Monitoring Solution Honored as a 2024 Concrete Contractor Top Products Award Winner

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickeye , a leading construction IoT and data analytics technology company, announces its LumiCon® Concrete Monitoring Solution has been named a recipient of Concrete Contractor’s 2024 Concrete Contractor Top Products award.



The 2024 Concrete Contractor Top Products award represents the concrete industry’s best products gaining interest from end-users and concrete professionals alike. The awarded products, exhibiting innovation and utility, were chosen based on submitted nominations and audience engagement during a 12-month period on ForConstructionPros.com , and narrowed down by the editorial team and advisory board.

Brickeye’s LumiCon® is an end-to-end smart concrete monitoring solution that provides real-time data and comprehensive analytics to enhance quality and drive job site productivity. Its recently added feature, Performance-Based Temperature Differential Limit (PBTDL), offers contractors, engineers, and project owners a more advanced temperature differential limit directly tied to the concrete’s strength.

As one of the first construction technology solutions to include comprehensive monitoring capabilities with PBTDL, project stakeholders can remotely and continuously access data in real-time, via ruggedized IoT-enabled sensors and devices connected to and transmitting directly from the job site to the cloud, without needing to be onsite to assess temperature or strength data. This approach empowers contractors and stakeholders to take a proactive stance in terms of quality control and operations, enabling them to gain key insights from the data and analytics to make informed decisions. Concrete represents a significant scope and source of construction risk on heavy civil, infrastructure, and building projects, and helping to de-risk this scope using IoT technology can drive significant benefits in mitigating costly rework and delays.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a leading concrete monitoring solutions provider for contractors and industry professionals alike,” said Tim Angus, President and CEO of Brickeye. “Since 2017, LumiCon has delivered best-in-class concrete monitoring solutions. With its recent addition of the PBTDL feature, we’re thrilled to continue adding significant value to construction projects across the globe.”

“The innovations being made in the concrete construction industry are second to none,” said Jonathan Kozlowski, Editor, Concrete Contractor. “Nowhere else would you be able to find such creative ideas to solving the problems modern contractors face daily. I’m proud to announce the winning products in this year’s Top Products program.”

Additional information on award recipients can be found in the May/June issue of Concrete Contractor and at Forconstructionpros.com/concrete .

About Brickeye

Brickeye is a leading construction technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the construction and infrastructure industries through IoT-enabled job site monitoring, smart automation, and data analytics solutions. Trusted by leading owners, developers, general contractors, and insurance providers, Brickeye helps mitigate risk, boost productivity, and protect margins on building and infrastructure construction projects globally. The company’s end-to-end job site platform delivers actionable alerts and intelligent loss-reducing automation to help customers build safer, smarter, and better. To learn more about how Brickeye is advancing the construction industry through superior IoT technology and data analytics, visit www.brickeye.com .

Media Contact

Michela Cristallini

michela@trevicomm.com

+1 781-521-3915