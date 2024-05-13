Kuehn Law Encourages AGS, FUSN, CVLY, and DRQ Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

PlayAGS, Incorporated (NYSE: AGS) click to participate



PlayAGS, Incorporated has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Brightstar Capital Partners. According to the agreement, PlayAGS will receive $12.50 per share in cash.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSN) click to participate



Fusion Pharmaceuticals has agreed to be acquired by AstraZeneca. Under the agreement, all outstanding shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals will be purchased by AstraZeneca for a cash payment of $21.00 per share plus a non-transferable contingent value right worth an extra $3.00 per share in cash.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLY) click to participate



Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has agreed to sell to Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. for 0.875 shares of Orrstown common stock for each share of Codorus common stock. According to the agreement, Codorus shareholders will own approximately 44% of the outstanding shares of the combined company once the proposed transaction is complete.

Dril-Quip has agreed to merge with Innovex Downhole Solutions. Following the completion of the proposed merger, stockholders of Dril-Quip will own approximately 52% of the merged entity.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814