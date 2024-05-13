Bicycle Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 185.3 Bn by 2033, at 10.1% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The Global Bicycle Market is expected to value USD 78.1 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 185.3 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is predicted to register a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2033.

A bicycle is a vehicle consisting of two wheels held in a frame one behind the other, set off by pedals, and steered with handlebars attached to the front wheel. They come in many forms including road, mountain, hybrid, and electric bikes, each serving specific purposes like commuting, sports, and transportation. It is distributed through many channels including physical shops, online retailers, and department stores.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/bicycle-market/request-sample/

Important Insights

The bicycle market is expected to grow by USD 100.1 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 10.1%.

The road bicycle segment is expected to lead the bicycle market based on products with the largest revenue share in 2024 due to the simplicity of road bikes. Personalized bikes aimed for specific purposes are expected to grow in this segment over the upcoming year.

is expected to lead the bicycle market based on products with the largest revenue share in 2024 due to the simplicity of road bikes. Personalized bikes aimed for specific purposes are expected to grow in this segment over the upcoming year. Based on the design, the regular segment is predicted to lead the market with the largest revenue share in 2024 due to its lower cost and availability.

is predicted to lead the market with the largest revenue share in 2024 due to its lower cost and availability. The conventional segment is predicted to lead the bicycle market with a high CAGR in 2024 due to convenient modes of transportation and is getting popular as a leading adventurous activity among women in recent days.

is predicted to lead the bicycle market with a high CAGR in 2024 due to convenient modes of transportation and is getting popular as a leading adventurous activity among women in recent days. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the bicycle market with a revenue share of 35.0 % in 2024, due to growth in R&D investments, a large volume of procedures, & advanced infrastructure. Also, the Europe region emerges as the fastest-growing sector, driven by its bicycle-friendly roads, investments, & a growing interest in boosting infrastructure.

Trends

Rising concerns about health and fitness have led to an increase in demand for bicycles as they offer an eco-friendly and healthy mode of transportation and exercise.

They provide a convenient and cost-effective means of commuting in congested urban areas, thus driving the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape

The bicycle market is highly competitive, with many global and regional players competing for market share.

Some of the major players are Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Accell Group, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Merida Industry Co. Ltd, and Pon Holdings BV.

These industry leaders are involved in many strategies like innovation in bicycle manufacturing, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and refining their marketing approaches both online and offline to expand their global presence.

Some of the prominent market players:

Accell Group

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

Avon Cycles Ltd.

Cervelo

Dorel Industries Inc.

Giant Bicycles

Merida Industry Co., Ltd

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

SCOTT Sports SA

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Orbea

BH Bikes

Axalko Bikes

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/bicycle-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Global Bicycle Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 78.1 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 185.3 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 10.1% Asia-Pacific Revenue share 35.0% Europe Revenue share 28.1% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By Design, By Technology, By End User, By Distribution Channel Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the bicycle market with a 35.0% revenue share, driven by advanced infrastructure and investments in countries like China, Japan, and Singapore. Moreover, Chinese bicycle companies are constantly expanding their operation into different countries like India and Australia, driving the demand for bicycles in this region. Also, Europe follows Asia Pacific with a significant revenue share, supported by bike-friendly cities and ongoing infrastructure enhancements in Belgium, Denmark, France, and Italy.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/bicycle-market/

Market Analysis

The road bicycle sector is anticipated to lead the bicycle market with the largest revenue share of 41.5% in 2024. This growth is attributed to its simplicity, as it doesn't require the intricate accessories found in racing or mountain bikes. The rising trend of customized bikes tailored for specific purposes is a key driver of this segment's expansion in the coming years. The mountain bike market is also expected to see growth, driven by a growing number of consumers, especially millennials, who favor this bike to pursue their hobbies for adventurous experiences. Furthermore, the cargo bike segment is projected to experience rapid growth, surpassing other categories over the next five years. This surge is fueled by the increasing trend of replacing motorized transportation for short-distance commercial needs.





Bicycle Market Segmentation

By Product

Road Bikes

Mountain Bikes

Hybrid Bikes

Cargo Bikes

Others

By Design

Folding

Regular

By Technology

Conventional

Electric

By End User

Men

Women

Kids

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Growth Drivers

Growth in the bicycle market is driven by urban issues like limited parking and traffic congestion, leading people to opt for bicycles for short trips. The increased popularity of bicycle events is boosting sales of mountain and road bikes.

The fitness market is expanding as more individuals turn to cycling for exercise, especially when unable to access gyms which driving the growth of the bicycle market.

Restraints

Governments are enhancing infrastructure to support bicycle commuting, although challenges persist in developing economies like India due to poor infrastructure which hindered the growth of this market.

The high cost of lightweight bicycles made from composite materials is restraining the market expansion.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/bicycle-market/request-sample/

Opportunities

Regional and national governments are implementing initiatives to promote cycling as a sustainable mode of transportation which includes the opportunities to develop cycling infrastructure, bike-sharing programs, subsidies for electric bicycles, and tax incentives, which

Electric bicycles are becoming popular, which offer assisted pedaling and extended range, lightweight materials, advanced gears, and smart bike accessories, which enhance the overall cycling experience, attracting more consumers to the market.

Recent Developments in the global bicycle market

In October 2023: Merida Industry Co., Ltd. introduced the latest model of its Silex gravel bike, designed to enhance comfort, speed, and handling across all types of terrains. The updated version includes carbon fiber and aluminum options.

Merida Industry Co., Ltd. introduced the latest model of its Silex gravel bike, designed to enhance comfort, speed, and handling across all types of terrains. The updated version includes carbon fiber and aluminum options. In October 2022: Cervelo announced the launch of its inaugural XC-rated mountain bike, the ZHT-5, featuring a lightweight and efficient carbon fiber frame. The GX variant comes equipped with a 100 mm RockShox SID SL Select RL fork, while the premium XX1 model features a SID SL Ultimate fork.

Cervelo announced the launch of its inaugural XC-rated mountain bike, the ZHT-5, featuring a lightweight and efficient carbon fiber frame. The GX variant comes equipped with a 100 mm RockShox SID SL Select RL fork, while the premium XX1 model features a SID SL Ultimate fork. In April 2022: Hero International announced to introduction of a new assembly plant in its manufacturing facility in Manchester aiming to produce high-end electric cycles as well as push bikes for its customers in the UK and EU.

Hero International announced to introduction of a new assembly plant in its manufacturing facility in Manchester aiming to produce high-end electric cycles as well as push bikes for its customers in the UK and EU. In February 2022: Merida Bikes announced to extension of its collaboration with Team Bahrain Victorious to ensure continued access to top-tier bikes from Merida Bikes.

Browse More Related Reports

The Global Cosmetic Pigments Market is expected to reach a value of USD 2.4 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 4.8 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The Global Online Book Services Market is expected to reach a value of USD 24.7 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 48.6 billion by 2033 growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The Global Vegan Cosmetics Market is expected to reach a market value of USD 18.8 billion in 2024 which will further grow up to USD 34.2 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The Europe Tissue and Hygiene Paper Market is expected to reach a value of USD 55.5 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 71.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 2.8%.

The Europe Fast Fashion Market is expected to reach a value of USD 47.5 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 93.4 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The Europe E-bike Market is expected to reach a value of USD 6.4 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 11.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The Europe Dark Kitchens/Ghost Kitchens/Cloud Kitchens Market is expected to reach a value of USD 5.3 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 26.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 19.5%.

The U.S. Costume Jewelry Market is anticipated to be valued at USD 20.3 billion in 2024 and is further expected to reach USD 36.2 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The Global Motorcycle Market is anticipated to be valued at USD 118.7 billion in 2024 and is further expected to reach USD 231.1 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The Global Bake Stable Pastry Fillings Market is expected to reach a value of USD 2.1 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 3.9 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world. We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.