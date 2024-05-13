CRN Recognizes Mary Coxon and Kristina Delgado of ThinkOn on the 2024 Women of the Channel List

TORONTO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think On, Inc., a leading channel-only Canadian cloud solution provider with a global footprint, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Mary Coxon, Manager, Partner Marketing and Kristina Delgado, Channel Partner Relationship Leader, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.



Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Kristina Delgado’s strategic alliances led to surpassing 2023 goals by 100 percent. Moving forward, she plans to focus on expanding business with partners and IT distribution channels for sustained growth.

Mary Coxon led ThinkOn’s channel evolution, enhancing partner programs and fostering relationships through strategic events and education. Her goal is to expand partnerships and drive growth in the coming year.

“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”

“We’re all immensely proud of Mary and Kristina for their outstanding contributions to our channel partners and their success,” says Greg Chappell, Vice President of Global Sales and Partner Success at ThinkOn. “Their strategic vision and relentless dedication are instrumental in helping partners bring essential cloud solutions to market and drive long-term growth. This recognition underscores their invaluable leadership in driving innovation and fostering success within the IT channel.”

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

Think On, Inc. is a channel-only cloud service provider with a global data center footprint dedicated to solving complex data problems through a portfolio of creative, turnkey infrastructure and data management solutions. They are fast, flexible, scalable, highly secure, and cost-effective with predictable pricing and no hidden fees. ThinkOn’s channel-only distribution model empowers value-add resellers and managed service providers to service the data needs of businesses in commercial enterprise and public sectors across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. ThinkOn builds its solutions on industry-leading technology platforms engineered to make your data more resilient, secure, actionable, and searchable.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

