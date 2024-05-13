North America Vascular Stents Market Set for Notable Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2032

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Vascular Stents Market Report by Product Type, Material, Mode of Delivery, End-User, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America vascular stents market has demonstrated robust growth, attaining a market size of US$ 3.7 billion in 2023. The market is forecasted to continue its upward trajectory, projected to expand to US$ 5.8 billion by the year 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12% during the period from 2023 to 2032.





The market is experiencing significant growth driven by rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases influenced by factors such as obesity, smoking, and hypertension prevalent across the population. Concurrently, the aging demographic in North America has spurred demand for innovative and effective healthcare solutions including vascular stents. The development of advanced stent technologies, increasing healthcare investment, and favorable outcomes associated with stent procedures—such as reduced recovery times and costs when compared to traditional surgical treatments—are further contributing to the market expansion.

Product Segmentation Insights



The market segmentation reveals a diversity of products catering to various medical needs. Coronary stents, peripheral vascular stents, and EVAR stent grafts are among the products available to healthcare providers, addressing a range of cardiovascular conditions. Material innovations have led to the development of various types of stents including metallic and cobalt chromium, enhancing the efficacy of treatments.

Technological Advancements and Delivery Modes



Technological progress continues to propel the market forward, as evidenced by the introduction of state-of-the-art materials and delivery modes such as balloon-expandable and self-expanding stents. These advancements have played a pivotal role in the preferences and choices of healthcare professionals.

End-User Analysis



Hospitals and cardiac centers form a substantial part of the market’s end-user segment, alongside ambulatory surgical centers. These medical facilities are key to the deployment of vascular stenting procedures, providing critical services to patients across the region. This robust market analysis encapsulates various components such as industry insights, competitive landscape, and regional performance. The comprehensive research outlines the impact of recent global events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on the market and provides detailed analysis from various aspects of the market, ensuring a thorough understanding of its dynamics.

The vascular stents market in North America is poised to meet the needs of an evolving medical landscape, characterized by a competitive edge driven by innovation and patient-centric healthcare advancements. As the market continues to evolve, it promises enhanced solutions for cardiovascular care, fulfilling the medical needs of the population effectively and efficiently.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered North America





