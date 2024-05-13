North America Bath Soap Market on the Rise: Expected to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Offerings of Varying Fragrances, Aesthetically Pleasing Packaging, and Gender-specific Options

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Bath Soap Market Report by Product Type, Form, Distribution Channel, and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America bath soap market shows significant growth and is projected to ascend from US$ 4.8 Billion in 2023 to US$ 7.5 Billion by 2032. The market anticipates a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.08% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032

The driving forces behind this expansion include a burgeoning population, heightened consumer awareness concerning personal hygiene, and continuous product innovation. The sector's growth is further augmented by the introduction of products tailored to meet the distinct preferences of male and female consumers, and the proliferation of eco-friendly soaps infused with natural ingredients.



The North American market showcases a clear preference for sustainable products, as evidenced by the surge in bath soaps featuring organic components and environmentally-friendly packaging solutions. Market players are responding by offering a broad array of fragrances, aesthetically pleasing packaging, and gender-specific options.

Market Segmentation Insights

In-depth market analysis reveals segmentation based on product type, form, and distribution channels. The report categorizes premium and mass products, solid and liquid bath soaps, and identifies various distribution channels including supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, specialty stores, and online retail as pivotal to market progression.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis encompasses comprehensive coverage of the United States, Canada, and Mexico, providing insights into each country's contribution to market trends and projections.

Impact of COVID-19

The report also touches upon the impact of the global pandemic COVID-19 on the market dynamics, encompassing shifts in consumer behavior and alterations in the industry landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages124
Forecast Period2023 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$4.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032$7.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.0%
Regions CoveredNorth America



