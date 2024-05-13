Customers Data Platform Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 60.4 Bn by 2033, at 27.5% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview



The Global Customer Data Platform Market is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 60.4 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 27.5 % according to Dimension Market Research.

A customer data platform (CDP) is software used for gathering, merging, organizing, and overseeing customer data from different origins. The prime objective is to establish a comprehensive and intricate profile for each customer, often known as a unified customer view. These provide features like data collection, elimination of duplicates, identifying identities, segmenting data, conducting analytics, and enabling data utilization.

Important Insights

The global customer data platform market is expected to grow by USD 51.9 billion by 2033 from 2024 with a CAGR of 27.5 % during the same forecasted period i.e. 2025 to 2033.

is expected to grow by from 2024 with a during the same forecasted period i.e. 2025 to 2033. Based on type, the analytic segment is expected to lead due to its analytical capabilities provided by these platforms which involve the ability to collect, process, and analyze large volumes of customer data from many sources in real-time.

is expected to lead due to its analytical capabilities provided by these platforms which involve the ability to collect, process, and analyze large volumes of customer data from many sources in real-time. Cloud deployment is expected to dominate the market with a revenue share in 2024 due to hosting the CDP software on third-party servers managed by cloud service providers like AWS, and Microsoft Azure.

is expected to dominate the market with a revenue share in 2024 due to hosting the CDP software on third-party servers managed by cloud service providers like AWS, and Microsoft Azure. Small and medium enterprises are expected to dominate the CDP market due to rising demand for PaaS, SaaS, and IaaS solutions, which increased customer data platform adoption, driving this segment's growth.

are expected to dominate the CDP market due to rising demand for PaaS, SaaS, and IaaS solutions, which increased customer data platform adoption, driving this segment's growth. North America is expected to dominate the market with a revenue share of 34.1% in 2024 due to the presence of vendors focused on providing CDP solutions and subsidiary products. Europe region is expected to grow at a high CAGR due to the presence of a large number of providers offering analytics and campaign-based CDP solutions.

Trends

There is a growing trend to integrate AI and ML technologies into CDP platforms which are used to derive actionable insights from large volumes of customer data, predict future behaviors, and automate decision-making processes for improved marketing effectiveness.

Companies are focused on getting personalized interactions with customers across various online and offline channels with the help of CDP which drives the growth of this market.

There is a growing adoption of cloud-based CDP solutions due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Competitive Landscape

The CDP market is scattered a lot because of the abundance of players who are adapting advanced solutions to get an edge in the competition.

Businesses are partnering with both technology companies and service providers to create better platforms.

Major players in this market are Tealium, Segment.io, NGDATA, ENSIGHTEN, Salesforce.com, and Adobe.

Global Customer Data Platform Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 6.8 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 60.4 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 27.5% North America Revenue share 34.1% Europe Revenue share 28.1% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By Deployment Mode, By Organization, By Component, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the CDP market with the highest revenue share of 34.1 % in 2024 due to the presence of vendors focused on early-tech adoption, and increased investment in advanced technology. Different industries in this region are implementing this platform to increase customer satisfaction and enrich their personalized experience. Europe region is expected to grow at a high CAGR due to the presence of a large number of providers providing analytics and campaign-based solutions.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Market Analysis

In 2024, the retail sector is forecasted to lead the global customer data platform market, accounting for 27.1% of total revenue. This growth is fueled by effective marketing strategies, enhanced customer loyalty, and improved shopping experiences. B2B companies within retail are adopting CDPs to benefit from features such as time-based consumer engagement analysis and the consolidation of online and offline data from various channels. A study conducted by the CDP Institute reveals that 34% of B2B companies intend to implement CDPs. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors are increasingly embracing these platforms due to their reliance on technology for targeted marketing of products and services to specific customer segments.





Customer Data Platform Market Segmentation

By Component

Platform

Services

By Type

Analytics

Campaign

Access

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application

Retail

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT)

Travel

Healthcare

Others

Growth Drivers

The CDP platform market is showing intense growth due to increasing demand for understanding customer purchasing behaviors across various industries.

Industries seek a unified platform for managing both offline and online customer data, optimizing marketing strategies, and minimizing redundant customer information, which requires these platforms.

The market's expansion is also fueled by the rising adoption of account-based marketing among organizations.

Restraints

Manual customer data collection and classification are time-consuming and costly, prompting companies to invest in data platforms offering consolidated consumer profiles, thus driving market growth.

Legal issues related to sharing customer insights within organizations pose a challenge and inhibit market growth for some customer data service providers.

Opportunities

CDP plays an important role in combining customer data from multiple sources to create a comprehensive view of the customer journey, enabling personalized and targeted marketing efforts. These provide data governance and security features that are in high demand to help businesses manage customer data responsibly.

They are capable of processing and analyzing data in real-time as businesses aim to deliver personalized experiences.

Recent Developments in the Global Customer Data Platform Market

August 2023: Simon Data Inc., a startup specializing in an AI-powered platform for customer data integration and marketing automation, secured a substantial investment of USD 54.0 million.

Simon Data Inc., a startup specializing in an AI-powered platform for customer data integration and marketing automation, secured a substantial investment of December 2023: Zeotap CDP introduced a new feature named "Non-Customer Entity Data" to its Customer Data Platform, enabling the seamless integration and utilization of both customer and non-customer entity data.

Zeotap CDP introduced a new feature named "Non-Customer Entity Data" to its Customer Data Platform, enabling the seamless integration and utilization of both customer and non-customer entity data. March 2023: Adobe announced innovation within Adobe Real-time CDP, offering brands valuable business insights by generating over USD 600 billion and providing predictive insights annually based on real-time customer data.

Adobe announced innovation within Adobe Real-time CDP, offering brands valuable business insights by generating over and providing predictive insights annually based on real-time customer data. August 2022: Oracle extended a significant agreement with AT&T aimed at boosting the capabilities and capacity of the company's applications and databases operating within the Oracle Cloud.

