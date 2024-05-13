Baltic Horizon Fund General Meeting – notice to investors

Northern Horizon Capital AS invites Baltic Horizon Fund unit-holders and Swedish Depositary Receipt (hereinafter the “SDR”) holders (hereinafter together the “Investors”) to attend an annual General Meeting (hereinafter the “General Meeting”) of Baltic Horizon Fund on 3 June 2024 at 14:00 (local Estonian time) at the office of Northern Horizon Capital AS at Hobujaama 5, 5th floor, 10151 Tallinn, Estonia. Registration for the meeting will begin at 13:00. The General Meeting will be held in English.

The meeting is convened in accordance with sections 10.4 and 10.6 of the Rules of Baltic Horizon Fund and section 47-1 of the Investment Funds Act of Estonia.

The total number of units and votes in Baltic Horizon Fund amounts to 119,635,429.

Investors may also join the webinar to view the General Meeting online on 3 June 2024 at 14:00.

To join the webinar, please register via the following link:

https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UUGd8n3sTbGhEo299ulW6Q#/registration

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.baltichorizon.com .

Agenda

Presentation of the FY2023 audited annual report of Baltic Horizon Fund, interim report of Q1 2024 and latest leasing and financial update of the Fund.

There are no agenda items requiring voting at the General Meeting.

Investors are invited to send questions and comments on the agenda to the Baltic Horizon fund manager at Tarmo.Karotam@nh-cap.com by 27 May 2024. Northern Horizon Capital AS will respond to the questions and comments at the meeting itself.

Participation – requirements and notice

Investors who are entered in the Baltic Horizon Fund registry of unit-holders maintained by Nasdaq CSD SE and holders of SDRs registered in the Euroclear Sweden AB system ten days before the date of the General Meeting, i.e. at the end of business of Nasdaq CSD SE on 24 May 2024, are entitled to participate in the meeting.

In order to facilitate the registration process, investors whose units are registered in their own name are invited to provide notice of their attendance by 29 May 2024 to bhfmeeting@nh-cap.com . Notice should include name, personal identification number (or the registration number of the legal person), address, number of units represented and, if applicable attendance of any representatives, along with the name and personal identification number of the representatives. The attendance of a representative does not deprive the unit-holder of the right to participate at the meeting.

Instructions to holders of Baltic Horizon Fund SDRs registered with Euroclear Sweden AB in Sweden

IMPORTANT REQUIREMENT: SDR holders whose SDR-s are registered with Euroclear Sweden AB via a bank or other nominee are required to notify their bank or nominee account provider by 24 May 2024 to temporarily add their name on the Euroclear Sweden AB owner register.

Notice of participation should also be sent by 16:00 EET on 29 May 2024 to bhfmeeting@nh-cap.com . Notice should include name, personal identification number (or the registration number of the legal person), address, number of units represented and, if applicable, attendance of any representatives, along with the name and personal identification number of the representatives. The attendance of a representative does not deprive the Investor of the right to participate at the meeting.

Representation under a power of attorney

Investors whose representatives are acting under a power of attorney are requested to prepare a written power of attorney for the representative in Estonian or English (templates can be found at Annex 1).

A copy of the executed power of attorney should be sent to bhfmeeting@nh-cap.com together with the notice of participation. In case the power of attorney is issued by a legal person, a certified copy of the registration certificate (or equivalent certificate of authority) shall also be submitted together with, as applicable, the documents certifying the authority of the representative in case the power of attorney is signed by a person under a power of attorney.

Baltic Horizon Fund is registered in Estonia, which means that any power of attorney (or any certified copy of the registration certificate of a legal person) issued in a foreign country should be notarised and accompanied by an apostille. The apostille requirement applies, for example, to powers of attorney issued and notarised in Sweden or Finland.

Instructions for the day of the General Meeting

We kindly ask Investors to bring a personal identification document, and for their representatives also to present the original written power of attorney in English or Estonian. In case the Investor is a legal person, documentation in Estonian or English certifying the authority of the Investor’s representative or the signatory of the power of attorney will also be requested.

Data collected by Northern Horizon Capital AS from powers of attorney, the unitholders registry maintained by Nasdaq CSD SE, and the list of holders of SDRs registered in the Euroclear Sweden AB system will be used for the purpose of registration for the meeting.

Annex 1:

Form of power of attorney to appoint a representative for the general meeting (in Estonian)

Form of power of attorney to appoint a representative for the general meeting (in English)

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution: Nasdaq, GlobeNewswire, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

Attachments