Wildlife Health Industry Trends, Opportunity & Forecasts, 2019-2029F: Increasing Zoonotic Disease Threats, Technological Advancements, Growing One Health Approach

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wildlife Health Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wildlife Health Market was valued at USD 2.45 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.75% through 2029

The Global Wildlife Health Market represents a burgeoning sector at the intersection of wildlife conservation, public health, and veterinary science. With increasing awareness of the intricate connections between human health, animal health, and environmental integrity, the market has seen significant growth in recent years.

One of the primary drivers of this expansion is the recognition of the threats posed by zoonotic diseases, which can jump from animals to humans, as evidenced by outbreaks such as Ebola, SARS, and most notably, the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, there's been a surge in demand for wildlife health products and services aimed at monitoring, diagnosing, and managing diseases in wild animal populations. This includes technologies for disease surveillance, such as remote sensing devices and molecular diagnostics, as well as innovative vaccines and therapeutics tailored to wildlife species.

There's been a paradigm shift towards a holistic One Health approach, which emphasizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health. This approach underscores the importance of preserving biodiversity and ecosystem integrity as key components of disease prevention and control. As a result, the Global Wildlife Health Market encompasses not only biomedical interventions but also ecosystem management strategies, such as habitat restoration, wildlife conservation, and wildlife trade regulation.



The market is characterized by a diverse array of stakeholders, including government agencies, non-profit organizations, research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and wildlife conservation groups, all of which play crucial roles in shaping policies, funding research, and implementing interventions. However, the market also faces challenges, including funding constraints, regulatory hurdles, and the inherent complexities of working with diverse wildlife species and ecosystems. Additionally, ethical considerations surrounding wildlife research and management, such as animal welfare and indigenous rights, pose important questions that require careful deliberation.

North America emerged as the dominant region in the Global Wildlife Health Market in 2023, holding the largest market share. North America boasts advanced healthcare infrastructure and a robust research ecosystem, comprising leading universities, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies dedicated to wildlife health. This research infrastructure enables the development of cutting-edge technologies, diagnostic tools, and pharmaceutical interventions tailored to address wildlife health issues effectively.

Increasing Zoonotic Disease Threats



Increasing zoonotic disease threats are driving the growth of the Global Wildlife Health Market, as the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health becomes more apparent. Zoonotic diseases, which originate in animals and can be transmitted to humans, pose significant public health risks and economic burdens. Events such as the Ebola outbreak in Africa, the SARS epidemic, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the urgency of understanding and managing diseases in wildlife populations to prevent spillover into humans.



As zoonotic diseases continue to emerge and spread, there is a growing recognition of the need for proactive measures to monitor and control wildlife health. This heightened awareness has spurred investment in wildlife health research, surveillance, and interventions aimed at reducing the risk of future pandemics. Governments, non-profit organizations, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies are allocating resources towards developing innovative solutions for wildlife disease detection, diagnosis, and management.



Technological Advancements



Technological advancements are playing a pivotal role in boosting the Global Wildlife Health Market, revolutionizing the way researchers monitor, diagnose, and manage diseases in wild animal populations. These advancements are driving innovation in wildlife health research, surveillance, and interventions, ultimately contributing to the preservation of biodiversity and the protection of human and animal health.

One of the most significant technological advancements in wildlife health is the development of remote sensing technologies. Satellite imagery and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) allow researchers to monitor wildlife populations from a distance, providing valuable insights into habitat use, migration patterns, and population dynamics. These tools enable early detection of changes in wildlife health indicators, such as altered behavior or habitat degradation, which may signal the presence of infectious diseases.



Growing One Health Approach



The growing adoption of the One Health approach is significantly boosting the Global Wildlife Health Market, as it emphasizes the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health. This holistic perspective recognizes that the health of humans, animals, and ecosystems are intricately linked, and addresses health challenges through collaborative, interdisciplinary efforts.



One of the key drivers behind the increasing adoption of the One Health approach is the recognition of the role of wildlife in the emergence and spread of infectious diseases. Zoonotic diseases, which originate in animals and can be transmitted to humans, pose significant public health risks. Events such as the Ebola outbreak in Africa, the SARS epidemic, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have underscored the importance of understanding and managing diseases in wildlife populations to prevent spillover into humans.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7%

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Wildlife Health Market.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

NexGen Pharmaceuticals LLC

Virbac S.A.

Dong Bang Co., Ltd.

Pneu-Dart Inc.

DANiNJECT

Genia Inc.

Wedgewood Pharmacy LLC

The Pet Apothecary

Taylors Pharmacy LLC

Report Scope:



Wildlife Health Market, By Animal Type:

Mammals

Birds

Fish

Reptiles

Amphibians

Wildlife Health Market, By Product:

Medicine

Equipment & Consumables

Wildlife Health Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectables

Others

Wildlife Health Market, By End Use:

Zoos

Wildlife Sanctuaries

Wildlife Rescue & Rehab Centers

Others

Wildlife Health Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j97lst

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment