Can Profits and Preserving the Environment Go Together? 13 Mari Offers Eco-Friendly Maritime Solutions That Save Money

Kearny, New Jersey, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New developments and promising companies entice forward-thinking investors with a promise of lucrative rewards and a chance to contribute to the future. In 2024, technology undoubtedly leads the charge as the top target sector for investors, followed by the healthcare and industrial sectors. Focusing solely on modern and high-tech-driven sectors, though often profitable, dims the potential of other departments that make a significant impact with simple yet effective changes.

13 Mari, founded by Krassi Fotev in 2019, introduced a ship-tuning solution that merges novelty with ancient nature concepts, ultimately reducing the drag and fuel consumption of cargo ships. The invention, called 13 Mari Elements, uses the simplicity of ripple-shaped composite elements, leveraging existing technologies to enhance the flow and efficiency of maritime vessels. 13 Mari, with 2.1% confirmed on the hull with a target to decrease drag by 7%, and it is currently refining its technology, working towards the theoretical maximum of 24%.

In 2021, when the post-pandemic dust settled, global greenhouse gas emissions reached a staggering 54.6 billion metric tons. The transportation industry as a whole contributes to around 20.2% or 7.64 billion GtCO2, while 11% of all transportation emissions are generated by the maritime sector. Cargo ships burn a large amount of fossil fuels, the production and use of which release greenhouse gasses such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide into the atmosphere, contributing to climate change.

“Less drag means less fuel consumed,” says Krassi, highlighting the functionality and benefits of 13 Mari Elements. “If ships reduce their fuel needs, less toxic gasses will be released into the atmosphere.”

As a fusion of eco-friendliness and financial saving opportunities, 13 Mari stands as a beacon of innovation and consciousness. Despite its evident potential to revolutionize the maritime industry and beyond, Krassi observes that investment in the improvement of efficiency in shipping pales compared to other industries. In part because of the historical status of the shipping industry as the least carbon-intensive way of moving cargo. However, given a recent increase of awareness both internally and externally, we are finding new ways to improve rather than remaining complacent.

“Because of the longer time it takes to get products to market, hardware-based solutions often get less attention from the investors,” he says. “I believe this must change because we live in a physical world. We are still dependent on physically getting goods from one place to another, and we should be focusing on the here and now, rather than excessively concentrating on the virtual and digital world.”



As the conscious-minded entrepreneur says, technology, though making life more convenient, significantly contributes to energy consumption and climate change. 13 Mari, on the other hand, reduces the consumption of fuel and saves money. “The beauty of this solution is that it doesn’t involve operating costs, and it’s non-invasive while showcasing the importance of going back to the drawing board and looking at existing solutions from a fresh perspective,” Krassi adds.

13 Mari says the invention can currently reduce fuel consumption by around 3%, with aims of 7% in the near future. “While that may not seem like much, big shipping firms would potentially be able to save over $1.5 million annually, per vessel,” Krassi adds. Additionally, the attachments work alongside other boat-tuning solutions, such as polymer coatings, rotating sails, air lubrication, and wake equalizing. What makes 13 Mari special is its minimalism and that it is compatible with all kinds of ships no matter the size. The elements can also be adapted for use in other types of vehicles and other specialized industries.

For Krassi and the 13 Mari team, improving energy efficiency is key to ensuring the maritime industry operates more responsibly by reducing its environmental impact while maintaining profitability.

“We’ve taken the first step toward turning hull tuning into a pure computational optimization. Looking into the future, we hope to unlock additional distribution channels that work with the computational method we are developing,” says Krassi. “This is a global issue, not just for shipping. However, I believe success will only happen when environmental concerns align with financial rewards, creating a true win-win situation for all.”

