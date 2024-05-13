NAR Calls on Real Estate Technology Startups to Apply for Pitch Battle Competition

Chicago, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® today opened applications for the “Pitch Battle” competition taking place at the 2024 Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) Summit, the premier event for real estate technology. The sixth annual iOi Summit will take place August 28-29 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Pitch Battle competition, presented by NAR’s venture capital arm Second Century Ventures, provides a distinctive platform for real estate startups to demonstrate innovative solutions to leading investors, real estate professionals and technology enthusiasts.

“NAR is committed to fostering innovation in the real estate industry, and the Pitch Battle competition is an excellent opportunity for startups to shine,” said Alex Lange, NAR vice president, strategy and innovation. “Companies can showcase their forward-thinking solutions while receiving invaluable exposure and feedback from influential investors, practitioners and tech experts.”

Each Pitch Battle participant will deliver a four-minute live pitch, followed by a four-minute, rapid-fire question-and-answer session from a panel of judges. Contestants must explain how their new tech solution or service works and how it can improve the real estate industry.

The winner will receive $15,000, earn a booth at NAR’s annual conference (NAR NXT), secure a meeting with the SCV executive team and be featured in an upcoming edition of REALTOR® Magazine. All entrants will also secure prominent placement in the iOi Pitchbook, which is shared with investors in the weeks leading up to the event.

“Winning this event offers unparalleled visibility and opportunities to accelerate growth, opening doors to industry recognition and valuable connections,” said Lange.

Applications for the Pitch Battle will be accepted through June 21, 2024. To learn more or apply, visit ioisummit.realtor/pitch-battle.

