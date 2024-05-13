Global Stacker Crane Market Size To Exceed USD 1.86 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.99%

New York, United States , May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Stacker Crane Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.04 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.86 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.99% during the projected period.





Stacker cranes are devices that automatically store and retrieve a wide range of items, including pallets, cartons, containers, and tires. Stacker cranes are robots that, using integrated control systems and warehouse management software, can carry out any command given to them. These machines are programmed to automatically store items at predefined locations, ensuring error-free and cost-effective operations. Smart logistics is the most efficient use of resources and data to design, synthesize, and processes that support the seamless movement of commodities along the supply chain and ensure timely delivery of items. Smart logistics requires continual planning, organization, and control over goods. Increased efficiency has led to a larger demand for automated systems that handle smart logistics with little to no human intervention. The automated storage and retrieval systems use stacker cranes to fulfil the required goals. Stacker cranes enable rapid raw material delivery, automated storage space control, and the use of sensors to track items in real time to assure accurate inventory information. However, Companies often spend large ongoing costs for maintaining and updating various subsystems. Making such significant investments is difficult for small and medium-sized organizations. Stacker cranes, storage units, and racks are among the major upfront costs of an automated storage and retrieval system.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Stacker Crane Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Single Column, Double Column), By Operation (Automatic, Semi- Automatic), By End-User (Consumer Goods, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, E-commerce, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The single column segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global stacker crane market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the type, the global stacker crane market is categorized into single column and double column. Among these, the single column segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global stacker crane market during the anticipation timeframe. Single column cranes reduce the total cost of the project. The technology moves faster, more easily, uses less energy, and saves money, all of which help to grow the single column stacker crane industry. Single column stacker cranes are common in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, retail, and logistics industries.

The automatic segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the operation, the global stacker crane market is categorized into automatic, and semi- automatic. Among these, the automatic segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the anticipation timeframe. Automation expands the market for stacker cranes that resemble automobile stackers, which is one of the main advantages of automated stacker cranes. Because these machines run continuously, more motions are completed with fewer errors. They are in charge of installing, keeping, and removing products from their rack positions while their extended forks are in the machine's cradle.

The consumer goods segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global stacker crane market during the anticipation timeframe.

Based on the end user, the global stacker crane market is categorized into consumer goods, automotive, pharmaceuticals, e-commerce and others. Among these, the consumer goods segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global stacker crane market during the anticipation timeframe. The continued expansion of e-commerce and online retail has increased demand for stacker crane systems. Stacker cranes are essential for automating the storage and retrieval of consumer goods in e-commerce fulfilment centers, resulting in faster order processing and delivery. Consumer goods warehouses frequently handle a wide range of products, each with their own dimensions and characteristics. Stacker cranes can be set up to efficiently handle several SKUs, removing the need for manual sorting and handling.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global stacker crane market over the anticipation timeframe.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global stacker crane market over the anticipation timeframe. The Asia-Pacific region's dominance originates primarily from China and India's increased use of stacker cranes; Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the largest revenue share. Other countries in the region, including Japan and South Korea, are expected to increase their participation by enhancing and modifying their existing stacker crane systems. In addition, worldwide stacker crane manufacturers are moving their operations to the region. The expansion of local players caused by technology transfer is predicted to minimize the cost of stacker crane adaption in the area.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the global stacker crane market during the anticipation timeframe. The United States government is investing in the development of new airports, train terminals, and subway stations. Furthermore, expanding urbanization in the United States and Canada drives up demand for new residential buildings.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global stacker crane market are Scania, Daimler Cars, TuSimple, Inc., Hino Carss, Waymo (Alphabet Inc.), Tesla, AB Volvo, PACCAR Inc., Navistar, Inc., Embark Carss, Inc., PlusAI, Inc., Kodiak Robotics, and others.

Recent Developments

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global stacker crane market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Stacker Crane Market, By Type

Single Column

Double Column

Global Stacker Crane Market, By Operation

Automatic

Semi- Automatic

Global Stacker Crane Market, By End User

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

E-commerce

Others

Global Stacker Crane Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



