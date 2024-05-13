Award-Winning Protective Packaging for Lithium Batteries Now Available in U.S. Market

CHICAGO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world’s largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, is excited to introduce BUNCKER ®- a UN-rated packaging solution for transportation, storage and handling of all types and statuses of lithium batteries - to the US market.



Though lithium batteries have increased in popularity due to their long lifespan, high energy density, and relative safety when used properly, the risk of thermal runaway remains a legitimate concern. Thermal runaway is a self-sustaining and uncontrollable reaction that can occur when a lithium battery experiences an uncontrolled increase in temperature, which can lead to a rapid release of hazardous gases, heat, and even flames. Traditional fire suppression methods may not work against a lithium battery fire, which means traditional packaging methods may not be appropriate for the transport of lithium batteries.

BUNCKER® UN-Certified Packaging for Lithium Cells and Batteries is designed for the transport and storage of lithium cells and batteries in all phases of life: new, second life, refurbished, cells or batteries for disposal or recycling, low production runs, prototypes, damaged, defective, recalled, and end of life. BUNCKER® is available in five sizes ranging from small to XXL and has a unique, pallet-based packaging design which allows units to be stackable and forklifted on all sides. BUNCKER® is UN-approved according to P911/LP906, P903/LP903, P908/LP904, P910/LP905, P909 and UN-rated 50A/X/YR.

BUNCKER®’s innovative design has also earned it a coveted iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 in the category of Industry – B2B Packaging. The 2024 competition saw 10,800 entries from 72 countries and is one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world, underscoring BUNCKER®’s exceptional design rooted in safety and ease of use.

For more information on BUNCKER® please visit berlinpackaging.com/buncker .





About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services, and sustainability solutions for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. Please visit berlinpackaging.com and corporate.berlinpackaging.eu for more information.

Media Contact

Celeste Osborne, Celeste.Osborne@berlinpackaging.com , (708) 272-7046