UAE Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts 2024-2028: Annual Average Growth of 3.8% Forecast from 2025 to 2028, Supported by Investments in Transport, Housing and Renewable Energy Projects

The construction industry in the UAE is forecast to expand by 4.6% in real terms in 2024, supported by improved investments in transport, industrial, and residential construction projects. The industry's growth in 2024 will also be supported by private sector investments in the real estate sector.

The UAE-based real estate developer Emaar Properties is planning to launch 27 projects in the country by June 2024. The plan is to invest approximately AED30 billion ($8.2 billion) to develop residential and retail projects.

In another boost to the industry's output, the UAE-based private developer Samana Developers announced its plan in March 2024 to invest AED12.5 billion ($3.4 billion) in new residential projects in Dubai, in 2024.



The construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 3.8% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in transport, housing, and renewable energy projects. The government aims to have 100% clean energy production capacity by 2050, through initiatives such as Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050.

In late February 2024, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) announced financial closure of the 1.8GW sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, with a total cost of AED5.5 billion ($1.5 billion). The solar park, which is scheduled to be completed in 2030, will have a production capacity of 5GW.



The construction industry's growth will also be supported by the UAE government's AED64.1 billion ($17.5 billion) budget, which was approved in October 2023. The government has allocated 4% of the total expenditure-approximately AED2.6 billion ($708 million)-to infrastructure and economic resources projects in 2024, an increase of 8.3% compared with the 2023 budget and AED10.2 billion ($2.8 billion)-to public and university education programs in 2024, up by 4.1% compared with the budget 2023.



