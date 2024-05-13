WalkMe Sets the Stage for Powering Successful AI Transformation at Industry Analyst Day

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, announces the successful conclusion of its annual Industry Analyst Day. Held in New York City on May 1-2, this milestone event gathered key industry analysts from across the globe to deep-dive into the rapidly evolving digital adoption platform (DAP) space, with a special emphasis on generative AI. WalkMe is well positioned for the rapidly expanding generative AI market, which Bloomberg predicts will grow to $1.3 trillion by 2032, due to the company’s unique ability to help organizations realize the full promise of generative AI.



Unlike conventional platforms, WalkMe has the context necessary to proactively offer personalized, actionable guidance in the flow of work, ensuring every user can participate in AI transformation. WalkMe’s approach democratizes AI usage across the enterprise and accelerates productivity for organizations investing in these technologies. The company takes a human-centric approach, with a focus on successful adoption of AI through its award-winning, patented technology that surfaces AI capabilities to users directly in the flow of work, when and where they need it most. Amid the explosive growth of generative AI applications, enabling end-users to actually use these technologies has never been more important.

Event Highlights and Speakers

The agenda was rich with insights from industry leaders and WalkMe executives:

Opening Keynote : “The Complexity of Change in the AI Era” presented by WalkMe’s CEO and Co-founder, Dan Adika, explained how the combination of WalkMe’s unique human-computer interaction data set and proprietary DeepUI AI technology with general purpose LLMs positions the company as the key enabler for organizations to truly unlock the promise of new generative AI capabilities and realize the productivity gains they’re expecting.

: presented by WalkMe’s CEO and Co-founder, Dan Adika, explained how the combination of WalkMe’s unique human-computer interaction data set and proprietary DeepUI AI technology with general purpose LLMs positions the company as the key enabler for organizations to truly unlock the promise of new generative AI capabilities and realize the productivity gains they’re expecting. Special Sessions Included: “KPMG: AI Strategy & WalkMe Journey” - Aaron Purcell, Managing Director & Innovation Leader at KPMG “Cisco - WalkMe Value Story: Driving Transformation through Digital Adoption” - Steffaney Zohrabyan, Sales Innovation & Insights Leader at Cisco and KJ Kusch, WalkMe Global Field CTO “Federal GTM: Adapt & Adopt Technology at the Speed of The Mission” -Darby McNulty, DOD Strategic Growth Leader at Red River and Billy Biggs, WalkMe General Manager, Public Sector, Aerospace, Defense & Enterprise

Attendees also experienced an interactive Demo Tour, showcasing WalkMe’s platform capabilities in action. Highlights include: driving strategy with application adoption data, aligning DAP programs to business outcomes, optimizing critical workflows, and delivering context-aware AI assistance.

“My excitement for what we’re building at WalkMe and the tremendous value we bring to our customers is at an all-time high,” said Dan Adika, CEO & Co-founder, WalkMe. “A theme that shaped many conversations at this event is that people are at the center of realizing the full promise of AI. To put people first, you need to understand context. Contextually aware AI is what will allow organizations to realize the full promise of these technologies. Never have we been better positioned to enable our customers to achieve new standards in productivity.”

Join WalkMe for annual flagship event, Realize, on June 18

WalkMe’s annual Realize event brings together changemakers, customers, and partners, demonstrating what WalkMe can do for them — both now and on the horizon. On the heels of excitement from its most engaging analyst event yet, WalkMe will share announcements about its new generative AI offering, which will shape the future of work and build transformative value for customers and end-users.

Register for Realize today!

About WalkMe

WalkMe (WKME) pioneered the world’s leading Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) so companies can effectively navigate the constant change brought on by technology. With WalkMe, organizations drive enterprise productivity and reduce risk by ensuring consistent, responsible, and efficient adoption of software and the workflows it powers. Our AI-driven platform sits on top of an organization’s tech stack, identifies where people experience friction, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation needed to get the job done, right in the flow of work. Customers like IBM, Nestle, ThermoFisher Scientific, and the U.S. Dept. of Defense trust WalkMe to create the people-centric experiences required to boost the effectiveness of their workflows and maximize software ROI.

