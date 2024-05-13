Dickey’s Barbecue Celebrates National Police Week

Dallas, TX, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is excited to be treating courageous law enforcement officers across the country for National Police Week.

During National Police Week, May 12th – May 18th, the Texas-style barbecue brand is honoring local officers that serve our communities every day. Any law enforcement officers visiting their local Dickey’s restaurant, in uniform, will receive a 10% discount in store only for the entire week.

“At Dickey’s we take great pride in supporting law enforcement officers,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re always thrilled with an opportunity to recognize officers with a pit smoked token of appreciation during Police Appreciation Week.”

As a reminder, Dickey’s guests also have the fantastic opportunity all year long to support their local first responder hero’s by selecting to donate $1 to The Dickey Foundation, the charitable arm of the barbecue brand, during check out either in store or at while ordering on www.dickeys.com.

