IRS Commissioner Werfel and Taxpayer Advocate Collins Speaking at Enrolled Agent’s Capitol Fly-in Event

Washington, DC, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) will be in Washington for its Capitol Hill Fly-In, taking place from May 21 to May 22, 2024. This two-day event provides enrolled agents (EAs) with an opportunity to engage with policymakers, IRS experts, and thought leaders in Washington, DC, to advocate for issues vital to the tax profession.

NAEA’s advocacy priorities include establishing minimum standards for tax preparers, improving math error notices, overhauling the Centralized Authorization File (CAF) system and Tax Pro Accounts, and balanced enforcement of taxpayer notices.

"Our Capitol Hill Fly-In is a platform for enrolled agents to discuss the important matters affecting tax professionals and taxpayers alike," said Megan Killian, Executive Vice President at NAEA. "As tax experts who serve millions of taxpayers each year, enrolled agents are uniquely positioned to provide insight on what’s working and, more importantly, what is not.”

Enrolled agents play an essential role as intermediaries between the IRS and more than half of all filers. If the IRS aims to create an efficient, customer-centered tax administration system, the service should leverage tax professionals by providing tools for accessing client tax data and communicating with the IRS on behalf of taxpayers.

This year’s Capitol Hill Fly-In agenda includes IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel, National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins, former IRS Commissioners John Koskinen, Fred Goldberg, and Chuck Rettig, and journalists from Bloomberg Tax, WSJ and Politico.

While this event is for NAEA members only, nonmember enrolled agents and tax professionals are encouraged to read NAEA’s 2024 priorities and visit NAEA’s Fly-In event page for more information.

About NAEA

The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) is the leading professional organization for enrolled agents, tax professionals licensed by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to represent taxpayers before the IRS. NAEA provides resources, education, and advocacy to support the professional growth and success of enrolled agents nationwide.