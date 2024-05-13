Global Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy Market Report 2023-2029

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy Markets (Markets by Disease Type), 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A newly released report highlights noteworthy projections for the cell therapy and gene therapy markets from 2023 through 2029. This comprehensive analysis sheds light on a range of therapeutic areas, addressing market estimates, competitive landscape, and developmental pipelines of cell and gene therapies across different disease types.



Market Overview



The report details the paradigm-shift potential of cell and gene therapies, indicating a substantial surge in innovative treatments that are targeting genetic causes of diseases and harnessing the power of the immune system.

The emerging market sectors include oncology, neurology, musculoskeletal disorders, dermatology, cardiology, and other significant areas of medical concern.



Research and Development Trends



With escalating numbers of clinical trials and enhanced therapeutic strategies, the markets are expected to show continued growth. The report takes a deep dive into the current global developments in cell, gene, and RNA therapies, discussing principal products and overarching trends within the respective segments.



Regional Insights and Competitive Analysis



The comprehensive analysis offers a granular look at the market distribution and regional revenue patterns. A summary of the competitive landscape provides insight into the key players and their standings within each therapeutic area. By furnishing a thorough competitive situation summary, the report contributes valuable intelligence to stakeholders and participants in the healthcare industry.



Market Segmentation and Forecasting



The segmentation analysis provides overviews of various therapies, encompassing market estimates and forecasts that reflect the provider competitive situations. The report is meticulous in its investigation of therapies in development, projecting their impacts on future market trends up to the year 2029.



Market Potential and Forecast



While gene therapies have yet to achieve widespread availability, the report's forecasts are grounded in a cautious examination of the current pipeline and nascent market.

This forward-looking perspective estimates global market values for the year 2023 and anticipates the market landscape in 2029, outlining potential growth and opportunities in the cell and gene therapy sectors.



In conclusion, the industry report provides a significant resource for understanding the evolving landscapes of cell and gene therapies. Its findings underscore the expectation that the next six years will witness transformative growth and development within these cutting-edge segments of medical science.



Companies Featured

AlloSource

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amgen

AnGes Inc.

Anterogen Co Ltd.

Atara Biotherapeutics

Athersys, Inc

BioCardia

Biogen, Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals

bluebird bio, Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Candel Therapeutics

Castle Creek Biosciences

Celyad Oncology

Cook Myosite, Inc

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals (Sanpower)

FerGene, Inc (Ferring Pharmaceuticals)

Gamida Cell Ltd.

GenSight Biologics S.A.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Gradalis, Inc

Helixmith

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kiadis Pharma B.V. (Sanofi)

Medeor Therapeutics

MEDIPOST Co, Ltd.

MeiraGTx

Mesoblast Ltd.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Novartis AG

NuVasive Biologics

Orchard Therapeutics

Organogenesis

Orthofix

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (part of Smith & Nephew)

Pharmicell

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sanofi

Sarepta

Sotio a.s.

Spark Therapeutics

Tessa Therapeutics, Ltd.

uniQure N.V.

Vericel Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Scope and Methodology

Market Overview and Potential

CHAPTER 2: INTRODUCTION TO CELL AND GENE THERAPY

Cell Therapy

CAR T

Stem Cells

Adult Stem Cells

Human Embryonic Stem Cells

Gene Therapy

Viral Vector System and New Developments

Non-viral Systems for Transporting Genes

Gene Editing

Cell and Gene Therapy: Characteristics

Staffing

Manufacturing Process for CAR-T

Leukapheresis

Activation

Transduction

Expansion

Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Processes

Cost

Reimbursement

Logistics

Mergers and Acquisitions

Deals, Agreements, and Collaborations

Regulatory Developments

Fast Track

Orphan Drug

Breakthrough Therapy

Accelerated Approval

Priority Review

Individualized Gene Therapy Approval Process

Pipeline, Development Overview

Pipeline, Development Progress

Pipeline by Condition and Therapeutic Area

Phase III Development

End Users

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Wound Care Centers

Cancer Centers

CHAPTER 3: CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKETS IN ONCOLOGY

Biochemistry of Cancer Cells

Causes of Cancer Growth

Environmental Factors, DNA, RNA

Cellular Oncogenes

Tumor Suppressor Genes

Global Cancer Burden

Market Outlook

Principal Products Abecma APCeden Breyanzi Carvykti CreaVax-RCC Delytact Gendicine Imlygic Immuncell-LC Kymriah Provenge Tecartus Yescarta

Trends in Research and Development

Phase III Development

Market Breakdown of Cell and Gene Therapies

Oncology Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Cancer Type

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary

CHAPTER 4: CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKETS IN NEUROLOGICAL-RELATED DISORDERS

Market Outlook

Principal Products Amvuttra Libmeldy/ Lenmeldy NeuroNata-R Onpattro SKYSONA Spinraza Stemirac Wainua Zolgensma

Trends in Research and Development

Phase III Development

Market Breakdown of Cell and Gene Therapies

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary

CHAPTER 5: CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKETS IN MUSCULOSKELETAL CONDITIONS AND DISORDERS

Market Outlook

Principal Products AlloStem Amondys BIO4 Carticel Cartiform CartiLife Cartistem Chondron Elevidys Exondys JACC MACI Ortho-ACI and Ortho-ATI Ossron Osteocel and Osteoplus Spherox Trinity Elite and Trinity Evolution Vyondys

Trends in Research and Development

Phase III Development

Market Breakdown of Cell and Gene Therapies

Musculoskeletal Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Indication

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary

CHAPTER 6: CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKETS IN DERMATOLOGY

Market Outlook

Principal Products Adipocel Apligraf CureSkin Dermagraft Epicel Grafix Holoderm Kaloderm KeraHeal/KeraHeal-Allo LaViv Orcel Quencell RECELL Rosmir Stempeutics/Cutisera StrataGraft Stravix TransCyte Vyjuvek

Trends in Research and Development

Phase III Development

Market Breakdown of Cell and Gene Therapies

Dermatology Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Indication

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary

CHAPTER 7: CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKETS IN CARDIOVASCULAR AND BLOOD DISORDERS

Cardiovascular Disease

Selected Blood Disorders

Market Outlook

Principal Products Collategene Hearticellgram HeartSheet Leqvio Neovasculgen Stempeucel Zynteglo

Phase III Development

Market Breakdown of Cell, Gene, and RNA Therapies

Cardiovascular and Blood Disorders Cell and Gene Therapy Market by Indication

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary

CHAPTER 8: CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKETS IN OTHER CONDITIONS

Market Outlook

Principal Products Alofisel Cupistem Givlaari Glybera Holoclar Luxturna Oxlumo Rethymic Strimvelis Temcell/Prochymal/Ryoncil

Trends in Research and Development

Market Breakdown of Cell and Gene Therapies

Regional Market Summary

Competitor Summary

CHAPTER 9: CELL AND GENE THERAPY MARKET REVIEW

Market Influences

Global Demographics

Aging Population

Cost Containment

Cell and Gene Therapy and Viral Vector Shortages

Global Market Summary

Cell vs. Gene Therapy Markets

Regional Market Overview

Competitor Ranking in Cell and Gene Therapy Markets

CHAPTER 10: MARKET PARTICIPANTS

