KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 1,995,227 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 6 May to 10 May 2024. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 3.39 per share for a total consideration of € 6.8m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 200m share buyback started on 1 February 2024, and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 54,001,838 for a total consideration of € 179.4m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

