IQ Fiber Announces Network Expansion in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Fla., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Fiber, North Florida’s only locally based fiber-optic internet service provider, announces it has completed its Phase 1 network deployment with service now available to more than 60,000 residential addresses in the Jacksonville metro area. The company continues its Jacksonville network deployment with new service now planned for Arlington, Ft. Caroline, Ponte Vedra, and Fruit Cove along with extensions to its San Pablo and Intracoastal West deployments. In addition, the company now serves over 100 private communities and continues to actively work with apartment owners, condominium associations and gated communities to bring IQ Fiber service to their residents.

Building on the company’s success in Jacksonville, IQ Fiber launched service in Gainesville, Florida just last week. The Gainesville network marks the company’s first expansion outside of Jacksonville, with customers now coming online in Alachua County.

The company has grown to over 140 employees and in June will move its headquarters to a new, larger space to support its continued rapid growth.

“In just two and a half years we have gone from start-up to a scaled organization with exceptional network deployment and operational capabilities,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber. “IQ Fiber has become known across Jacksonville for a personal customer experience that sets the standard for what a modern internet experience should be.”

IQ Fiber, launched in August of 2021 with just two employees, now has over 140 employees working in three locations in the region including the new Jacksonville headquarters at 6410 Summit Parkway, its Engineering and Technical Operations Center on Jacksonville’s Westside and its North Central Florida Sales, Engineering and Technical Operations Center in Gainesville.

IQ Fiber is closing the gap between available fiber-optic internet and residents in North Florida. IQ Fiber’s 100% fiber-optic network is capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second and is far superior to telephone or cable-based internet. The IQ Fiber network consists of underground conduit and fiber-optic cables extending from the core internet backbone directly into individual homes, allowing for the fastest internet speeds available while supporting the explosive growth in internet usage and demand.

IQ Fiber offers simple month-to-month rates with no fees, surcharges or surprise price increases. IQ Fiber delivers symmetrical speeds along with whole-home Wi-Fi service and a simple app to manage the ever-growing number of Wi-Fi devices in the home.

About IQ Fiber

IQ Fiber is North Florida’s only local fiber-optic internet service provider. Headquartered in Jacksonville, IQ Fiber is transforming the residential broadband market by offering a 100% fiber-optic network with a stress-free guarantee: no contracts, hidden fees, or data caps. Its network is supported by live, local customer service. IQ Fiber is focused on rapidly expanding its residential fiber network across Alachua, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties. For more information visit www.iqfiber.com.

###

Attachments