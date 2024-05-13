Capital Power considers Hybrid Subordinated Notes offering

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power” or the “Company”) (TSX:CPX) announced today that it is considering an offering of hybrid subordinated debt securities (the “Notes”) in Canada under its short form base shelf prospectus dated June 10, 2022.



If a successful offering is priced and completed, the Company intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay certain amounts drawn on the Company’s credit facilities (which include amounts drawn for the acquisition of a 50% interest in New Harquahala Generating Company, LLC, and a 100% interest in CXA La Paloma, LLC, and related expenses, development purposes and in respect of ongoing operations), to potentially redeem all of the Company’s outstanding Cumulative Minimum Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 11 (TSX: CPX.PR.K) (the “Preferred Shares”), and for general corporate purposes.

There is no certainty that Capital Power will ultimately complete the offering being considered, or as to the timing or terms on which such an offering might be completed. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Preferred Shares and there is no certainty that the Company will redeem the Preferred Shares.

A preliminary prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated June 10, 2022 in respect of the potential offering of Notes has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Any potential offering, if and when launched, would only be made pursuant to a final prospectus supplement to the short form base shelf prospectus of the Company dated June 10, 2022. The short form base shelf prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement contain important detailed information about the Notes. Copies of these documents are available electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval + at www.sedarplus.ca. Investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement, or any final prospectus supplement, before making an investment decision.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in any jurisdiction. The Notes have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account of, United States persons.

Forward-looking Information:

Forward-looking information or statements included in this press release are provided to inform the Company’s shareholders and potential investors about management’s assessment of Capital Power’s future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information in this press release is generally identified by words such as will, anticipate, believe, plan, intend, target, and expect or similar words that suggest future outcomes.

Material forward-looking information in this press release includes expectations regarding a potential offering of Notes and the use of proceeds from any successful offering, including the potential redemption of the Preferred Shares.

These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company considering its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate. The material factors and assumptions used to develop these forward-looking statements relate to: (i) electricity, other energy and carbon prices, (ii) performance, (iii) business prospects (including potential re-contracting of facilities) and opportunities including expected growth and capital projects, (iv) status of and impact of policy, legislation and regulations, and (v) effective tax rates.

Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company’s expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the Company’s expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties are: (i) changes in electricity, natural gas and carbon prices in markets in which the Company operates and the use of derivatives, (ii) regulatory and political environments including changes to environmental, climate, financial reporting, market structure and tax legislation, (iii) disruptions, or price volatility within the Company’s supply chains, (iv) generation facility availability, wind capacity factor and performance including maintenance expenditures, (v) ability to fund current and future capital and working capital needs, (vi) acquisitions and developments including timing and costs of regulatory approvals and construction, (vii) changes in the availability of fuel, (viii) ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, (ix) limitations inherent in the Company’s review of acquired assets, (x) changes in general economic and competitive conditions, including inflation and recession and (xi) changes in the performance and cost of technologies and the development of new technologies, new energy efficient products, services and programs. See Risks and Risk Management in the Company’s Integrated Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2023, prepared as of February 27, 2024, for further discussion of these and other risks.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the specified approval date. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

