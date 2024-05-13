DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, May 13, 2024

FROM MAY 6 TO MAY 10, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 6 to May 10, 2024.

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/05/2024FR001045120300,000000XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/05/2024FR001045120300,000000XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6208/05/2024FR001045120332 23127,371447XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6209/05/2024FR001045120336 01327,339638XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6210/05/2024FR001045120348 04427,913160XPAR
 TOTAL116 28827,585403 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

