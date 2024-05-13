Paris, May 13, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MAY 6 TO MAY 10, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 6 to May 10, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/05/2024 FR0010451203 0 0,000000 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/05/2024 FR0010451203 0 0,000000 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 08/05/2024 FR0010451203 32 231 27,371447 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/05/2024 FR0010451203 36 013 27,339638 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/05/2024 FR0010451203 48 044 27,913160 XPAR TOTAL 116 288 27,585403

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment