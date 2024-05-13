Evelyne Nguyen appointed EUROAPI’s Chief Financial Officer

Press Release







Paris – May 13, 2024 - Evelyne Nguyen has been appointed EUROAPI’s Chief Financial Officer, effective May 14, 2024, and will be a member of the Executive Committee. She is taking over from Antoine Delcour, who is leaving the company to pursue new endeavors. Antoine will remain within the company until the end of June to ensure a smooth transition.

“The entire company and the Board of Directors join me in expressing our sincere gratitude to Antoine for his outstanding dedication to EUROAPI over the past four years, and I would like to thank him personally for his unwavering support since I have joined the company as CEO,” said Ludwig De Mot, EUROAPI Chief Executive Officer. “I am delighted to welcome Evelyne, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the healthcare industry. She will play a decisive role in implementing our FOCUS-27 transformation project, particularly in improving cash flow.”

Evelyne joins EUROAPI with over 30 years of experience in senior management and finance in the pharmaceutical and life science industries. Throughout her career, Evelyne held various finance, strategy, and management positions in listed and non-listed companies, such as Bristol Myers Squibb, SAUR, and LFB (Laboratoire Français du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies). She has recently assisted Biotech and Medtech companies with their strategic and financial projects.

“I am excited by the opportunity to join EUROAPI in this moment marked by significant transformation and FOCUS-27 which is instrumental for the company going forward. I am committed to being a part of EUROAPI's teams to ensure the success of the crucial projects and challenges that lie ahead,” Evelyne said.

Evelyne Nguyen professional background

A graduate of ISG (Institut Supérieur de Gestion) and Stanford University Executive Program, Evelyne Nguyen started her career in Controlling and Finance for various international companies such as Coca-Cola and Schweppes. In 1987, she joined Bristol Myers Squibb France as a Business Planning and Financial Analysis Manager and pursued her career in Finance at SAUR (formerly Bouygues Group) in 1992. In 2007, she joined LFB, a biopharmaceutical company specialized in plasma derived medicinal products, and served during 12 years as CFO-Executive Vice President Finance and Strategy, supervising Strategic Planning, M&A, Corporate Finance, Internal Audit, and Information Systems. As a member of the Executive Committee, she was appointed Executive Vice President of Development and Biomanufacturing in 2010, in charge, notably, of CDMO business development, manufacturing scale up and strategic alliances.

Evelyne has international experience with Europe, US and Asia. Since 2013, Evelyne Nguyen has worked as Finance, Strategy, and Business Development Advisor, supporting healthcare companies in several areas, including IPOs, debt and fund raising, strategic roadmap, business plan, and M&A.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers’ and patients’ needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,650 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward looking and not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, projections and current assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning the Group’s current and future strategy, financial and non-financial future results and the environment in which the Group operates, as well as events, operations, future services or product development and potential. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Forward looking statements and information do not constitute guarantees of future performances, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, a large number of which are difficult to predict and generally outside the control of the Group, which could cause actual results, performances or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are indicated and detailed in Chapter 3 “Risk factors” of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on April 5, 2024. These forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly declines any obligation or commitment to publish updates or corrections of the forward-looking statements included in this press release in order to reflect any change affecting the forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

