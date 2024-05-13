Ensurge Micropower ASA to host a Company update presentation with the Chairman of the Board after the Annual General Meeting

Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") has the

pleasure of inviting you to a Company update presentation with

the Chair of the Board, Terje Rogne following the Annual General

Meeting on Tuesday 14 May 2024.

The presentation will take place in Microsoft Teams. Shareholders

who are participating at the General Meeting, can continue to be

logged in on according to their general meeting invite. To take

part for non-shareholders, please use the following link:

https://dnb.lumiagm.com/135359237.

As the company has decided to allow for guest log ins you will be

prompted to decide between Ref.nr. & PIN or as Guest.

If you choose Guests, you will be asked to state your name and e-

mail. You will not have voting rights or the right to speak in

the meeting. The presentation will follow immediately after

closing of the meeting.

Once you have logged in, you will be taken to the information

page for the general meeting. Here you will find information from

the company, and how this works technically. Note that you must

have internet access throughout the meeting. If you for some

reason log off, just log in again following steps above.

Attached you will find a pdf with access information both for

shareholders and guests - in Norwegian and English.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com

