Ensurge Micropower ASA to host a Company update presentation with the Chairman of the Board after the Annual General Meeting

Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") has the
pleasure of inviting you to a Company update presentation with
the Chair of the Board, Terje Rogne following the Annual General
Meeting on Tuesday 14 May 2024.
The presentation will take place in Microsoft Teams. Shareholders
who are participating at the General Meeting, can continue to be
logged in on according to their general meeting invite. To take
part for non-shareholders, please use the following link:
https://dnb.lumiagm.com/135359237.
As the company has decided to allow for guest log ins you will be
prompted to decide between Ref.nr. & PIN or as Guest.
If you choose Guests, you will be asked to state your name and e-
mail. You will not have voting rights or the right to speak in
the meeting. The presentation will follow immediately after
closing of the meeting.
Once you have logged in, you will be taken to the information
page for the general meeting. Here you will find information from
the company, and how this works technically. Note that you must
have internet access throughout the meeting. If you for some
reason log off, just log in again following steps above.
Attached you will find a pdf with access information both for
shareholders and guests - in Norwegian and English.
About Ensurge Micropower:
Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin,
flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium
microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of
wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative
Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products
that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including
hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and
health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT connected
device solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday
things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility,
located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process
technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-
roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge
technology to established and expanding markets.
For more information, please contact:
Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com
Attachment