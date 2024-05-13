McPhy Energy: McPhy and the VALOREM Group sign a contract to supply equipment as part of the "Rouen Vallée Hydrogène" project to support energy transition in Normandy

McPhy has signed a contract with the VALOREM Group for the supply of a 1 MW McLyzer electrolyzer and a McFilling station 350

A second contract includes 8-year maintenance of all the equipment

These contracts are part of the “ Rouen Vallée Hydrogène ” (RVH 2 ) project, which aims to establish a renewable hydrogen ecosystem within the Greater Rouen Normandy area ( “Métropole Rouen Normandie”), by the 1 st quarter of 2026

" (RVH2) project, which aims to establish a renewable hydrogen ecosystem within the Greater Rouen Normandy area ( by the 1st quarter of 2026
RVH2 is winner of the Calls for Project launched by the ADEME and the European CEF AFIF program, and is supported by the Normandy Region

This signing is a key step in the development of the RVH2 project, setting up the production and distribution of renewable hydrogen for mobility and industry on a regional scale

Grenoble, May 13, 2024 – 6:00 pm CEST – McPhy Energy, specialized in low-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today announces that it has been selected by the VALOREM Group, a pioneer in green energy in France, and its construction subsidiary VALREA, to support them in the implementation of the “Rouen Vallée Hydrogène” (RVH 2 ) project. McPhy will provide a

1 MW electrolyzer and a 350 bar McFilling station to power public transport vehicles in the Greater Rouen area and provide renewable hydrogen to local industrial sites.

Supported by the VALOREM Group and Métropole Rouen Normandie, RVH 2 was initiated in 2021 as part of ADEME's "Territorial Hydrogen Ecosystems" (“Ecosystèmes territoriaux hydrogène”, in French) call for projects. It aims at contributing significantly to the implementation of the Rouen metropolitan area's energy roadmap by developing complementary infrastructures.

The project involves setting up a local ecosystem to produce and distribute renewable hydrogen. It includes the installation of an electrolyzer, supplied by McPhy, entirely powered by green electricity produced by VALOREM. The hydrogen produced by the McLyzer electrolyzer will be used to supply a refueling station for a fleet of 14 buses purchased by the local authority, using 350-bar high-flow refueling points. Any excess hydrogen produced on site will be loaded into tube trailers and transferred to meet local industrial sites' needs for renewable hydrogen ("Hydrogen Hub" function). All of the equipment is expected to be commissioned in January 2026.

With the creation of this ecosystem, RVH 2 is the 5th "Hydrogen Hub" initiative for which McPhy gets involved, following HyPORT (Toulouse), ZEV (Clermont-Ferrand), R-HYNOCA (Strasbourg) and H 2 NFC (Belfort).

In the framework of this project, a second contract for maintenance and technical support has been signed for an 8-year term. The service, provided entirely by McPhy, will be executed in collaboration with TSG Group, McPhy's preferred partner for the maintenance of its equipment.

Furthermore, the supply and maintenance of the 350 bar station will be subcontracted to Atawey, as part of McPhy’s proposed sale of its stations business.

Philippe Etur, Deputy Managing Director of VALOREM Group, stated: "We are delighted with this collaboration with McPhy. This is a significant step in the development of the renewable hydrogen ecosystem, in which the VALOREM Group has control over the entire value chain, including building the infrastructure carried out by our construction subsidiary VALREA. By scaling its projects in line with the territories' objectives, VALOREM is promoting joint development with local authorities and industrial firms in order to support ecological transition locally.

Jean-Baptiste Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of McPhy, states: “We are proud that Groupe VALOREM has selected us to execute the RVH 2 project. We are convinced that hydrogen is key to the energy transition in urban areas. RVH 2 is the 5th “hub” for which McPhy is bringing its know-how.”

Next Financial events:

Combined General Meeting on May 30, 2024

on Publication of 2024 half-year revenue on July 30, 2024 , after market close

on , after market close Publication of 2024 half-year results on September 30, 2024, after market close

ABOUT VALOREM

As a French independent operator in green energy, the VALOREM Group manages the entire process of renewable energy valorization, from development to operation-maintenance, including project management assistance, construction, or auditing services. A pioneer in wind energy in France with over 500 employees, VALOREM is also active in Finland, Greece, Poland and Sweden. Since its inception, the group has financed over 837 MW and has a portfolio of 5.7 GW of projects in development. In 2022, its assets produced 1.1 TWh of green power.

As a company with a mission, VALOREM's mission statement is "Working together to make the most of local energies, to pave the way for a sustainable future based on solidarity".

VALOREM is ISO 9001 - quality, ISO 14001 - environment, and ISO 45001 - health and safety at work, certified. In 2022, VALOREM was awarded the "Responsible Supplier Relations and Purchasing" label by the French National Purchasing Council.

www.valorem-energie.com ½

ABOUT MCPHY

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of lowcarbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

