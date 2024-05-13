FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement From 06 May 2024 to 10 May 2024

Nanterre, 13 May 2024
Share Buyback Transaction Statement
From 06 May 2024 to 10 May 2024
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Transaction date
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquires
|Market (MIC code)
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|06/05/2024
|FR0000121147
|19 500
|15,36 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|07/05/2024
|FR0000121147
|19 500
|15,42 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|08/05/2024
|FR0000121147
|19 500
|14,91 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|09/05/2024
|FR0000121147
|20 000
|14,80 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|10/05/2024
|FR0000121147
|19 500
|14,87 €
|XPAR
A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:
https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions
Attachment
- FORVIA - Share Buyback Transactions Statement - Aggregated reporting from 06 May to 10 May 2024 (CP)