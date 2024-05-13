CompTIA joins APEC Peru 2024 commitment to create an inclusive and sustainable global digital economy

AREQUIPA, Peru, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representatives from CompTIA, the world’s leading information technology (IT) certification and training body, shared their insights on expanding and diversifying the global tech workforce at this month’s APEC Peru 2024 meetings.

The gathering of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum focused on three key issues: trade and investment; innovation and digitalization; and strong, balanced, secure, sustainable and inclusive growth.

CompTIA’s Amy Kardel, vice president, higher education and government strategy, and Leonard Wadewitz, senior account director, Latin America, contributed to APEC’s Digital Week sessions led by the forum’s Human Resources Development Working Group.

"Our involvement underscores CompTIA’s dedication to empowering individuals and communities, fostering inclusivity and driving growth through education, certification and advocacy in the global IT sector,” Kardel said.

APEC Digital Week featured experts from international organizations, private sectors, small businesses, academia and government to exchange views on best practices and policies related to trade digitalization, closing the digital divide and digital sustainability.

"Technology is central to addressing each of these issues,” Wadewitz said. “Working together to empower people with digital literacy skills enhances our ability to create sustainable and inclusive economic growth."

APEC was established in November 1989 to promote greater prosperity in 21 Asia-Pacific economies. APEC fosters quality economic growth among its members through economic and technical cooperation, human security, trade, investment, the digital economy, economic inclusion, and support for initiatives to improve sectoral public policies, among other initiatives.

About CompTIA

