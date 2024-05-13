National Organization on Disability Welcomes Longtime Nonprofit Leader and Advocate Beth Sirull as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luke Visconti, Chairman of the National Organization on Disability (NOD), announced today that Beth Sirull has been appointed as NOD’s new Chief Executive Officer. For the past seven years, Sirull served as President and CEO of the Jewish Community Foundation San Diego (JCFSD), the region’s largest philanthropic funder. Under her leadership, the organization increased its scale and capacity, nearly tripling its assets and granting over $750 million, primarily to secular nonprofit organizations.



Winner of the James Irvine Foundation California Leadership Award for advancing innovative and effective solutions to significant state issues, Sirull served as President and CEO of Pacific Community Ventures from 2009 to 2015 prior to her role at JCFSD. There she oversaw all operations for a community development financial institution focused on lending and investing in small businesses to create economic opportunity in under-resourced communities.

“Beth comes to NOD with demonstrated success leading two business-focused nonprofits, each flourishing with her at the helm,” said Visconti. “There is no question she has the business and strategic skills necessary to lead NOD forward as we work to dramatically expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities. When you add Beth’s compassion and empathy – requisite personal traits for leading a national disability organization – you have the ideal leader.”

Sirull succeeds longtime NOD President Carol Glazer who announced in 2022 that she would be leaving NOD after 18 years of service. Glazer, who will assume the title of President Emeritus, will remain as a consultant to NOD through December 2024.

“The opportunity to lead the National Organization on Disability is an immense privilege, but one that comes with great responsibility,” said Sirull. “Despite significant strides forward in recent years, too many Americans with physical, mental health and cognitive disabilities who want to work have not been able to find employment and the resulting financial stability and personal fulfillment we all seek. At the same time, too many businesses are missing out on a loyal and talented workforce. We have a terrific team at NOD that I know is committed to working with corporate America and with policymakers to keep pushing for change. I am grateful to NOD board member Rhonda Nesmith Crichlow, who led the search process, for her and the committee’s trust in me as I embark on this new and exciting endeavor.”

“We want to welcome Beth and thank Carol for all her incredible achievements,” said Governor Tom Ridge, immediate past board chairman at NOD. “Carol has been the right leader NOD needed since she first arrived on the scene 18 years ago. The innovations around disability employment that she put into place have stood the test of time. Now, we pass the baton to Beth, who has proven to be an effective and capable leader over the course of her distinguished career and who will surely build on NOD’s success in disability policy and strategy.”

Watch Beth Sirull's video welcome message.

About the National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a nonprofit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the 26% of working-age Americans with disabilities who are unemployed. NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to anticipate, and meet leading companies’ workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world’s most recognized brands be more competitive in today’s global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. For more information about NOD and how its portfolio of workforce solutions, Leadership Council, Employment Tracker™, and Engagement Survey can help your business, visit www.nod.org.

