Felician University Offers Master of Science in Nursing Programs Online

Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) and Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (AGPCNP) Programs Prepare Students for Nursing Advancement

The U.S. is facing a healthcare crisis. Patient populations have ballooned. At the same time, many doctors and nurses are reaching retirement age. Couple these issues with a nursing faculty shortage and we have the ingredients for a healthcare dilemma.

This dramatic resource shortage has created unprecedented demand for primary care and specialty nurses in the workforce. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics holds that nurse practitioners with advanced degrees are one of the most in-demand professions in the country with a 45% job growth outlook through 2032, which is much higher than the average of all other occupations.

To help meet this increasing demand for highly skilled nurses, Felician University offers two advanced nursing degrees online: Master of Science in Nursing - Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FNP) and Master of Science in Nursing – Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner (MSN-AGPCNP). The online format offers working nurses convenience and flexibility so they can continue to care for patients while advancing their knowledge, skills, and credentials.

Beyond filling a national need, these programs are designed to benefit nurses with growth opportunities through career advancement, increased salary, and greater career autonomy. Both programs offer an exceptional pathway for RNs to pursue specialized practice serving either those across the lifespan or adult populations, dependent on whether they choose to obtain an MSN-FNP or MSN-AGPCNP degree. Upon completion, nurses will have the ability to diagnose and manage health problems while providing a full spectrum of health services to patients.

Felician University’s online MSN programs offer a modern approach to healthcare with human connection. Their innovative nursing degrees are designed to treat patients in today’s modern world and can be completed in just 2 years and 3 months in a full-time format. Both programs include ongoing advising support and clinical placement assistance.

Felician University’s online MSN-FNP and MSN-AGPCNP programs prepare experienced nurses for career advancement through new career opportunities, leadership roles, and expanded nursing knowledge and clinical competency. They’ll gain knowledge and skills to provide primary care to patients of all ages in diverse settings including private practice, community health centers, health care systems, and universities to improve the health of diverse populations. Their online MSN degree programs incorporate simulation and technology into practice, provide evidence-based care and prevention, and advance nursing science. This results in nurses graduating with the experience necessary to prepare for working independently and in collaboration with other healthcare professionals to best improve the health and wellbeing of patients of all ages.

About Felician University

Felician University is an independent co-educational Catholic/Franciscan University founded and sponsored by the Felician Sisters to educate a diverse population of students within the framework of a liberal arts tradition. Its mission is to provide a full complement of learning experiences, reinforced with strong academic and student development programs designed to bring students to their highest potential and prepare them to meet the challenges of the 21st century with informed minds and understanding hearts.

The University operates on two campuses in Lodi and Rutherford, New Jersey. It began as Immaculate Conception Normal School with the first summer session commencing on July 5, 1923.





The master’s degree program in nursing and post-graduate APN certificate program at Felician University are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org).

