Global Heliports Market Size To Worth USD 91.4 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 1.82%

New York, United States, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Heliports Market Size to Grow from USD 76.3 Million in 2023 to USD 91.4 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.82% during the forecast period.





The heliports market is expected to grow further as demand for helicopter transportation services expands across many industries. As metropolitan areas expand, so does the demand for efficient transport options. Heliports provide an efficient mode of transportation for CEOs, emergency responders, and tourists in densely crowded locations. Heliports are crucial for providing immediate medical assistance during catastrophes. They allow helicopters to land near hospitals, accident scenes, or remote areas where ground transportation is difficult. Heliports play an essential role in offshore oil and gas exploration and development. They assist with crew transfers, equipment transportation, and medical evacuations for those operating on offshore rigs. Military heliports are essential for troop transport, reconnaissance, and other military operations.

Global Heliports Market Size By Type (Surface Level Heliports, Rooftop Heliports, Elevated Heliports, Offshore Heliports), By End-use (Medical, Government, Commercial, Military), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033.

Insights by Type

The surface level heliports segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Surface-level heliports are critical components of UAM developments, serving as landing and take-off platforms for urban air taxi services and intra-city transportation. As cities seek to alleviate ground congestion, the demand for surface-level heliports is expected to grow. Surface-level heliports serve corporate clients and business travellers by providing convenient access to city centres, business areas, and executive facilities. The growth of corporate aviation, particularly in large commercial hubs, creates a demand for surface-level heliports near corporate headquarters and office complexes. Surface-level heliports are commonly employed for infrastructure development projects such airport expansions, waterfront developments, and commercial complexes.

Insights by End Use

The commercial segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. As metropolitan areas become more congested, particularly in major cities around the world, businesses are turning to helicopters for efficient intra-city transportation. Commercial heliports provide convenient access to metropolitan areas, business centres, and key locations, reducing travel time and avoiding ground traffic. Corporations employ helicopters for executive transportation, business trips, and shuttle services. Commercial heliports near corporate headquarters, office complexes, and business parks cater to corporate clients' demands by offering high-quality services and amenities. Commercial heliports facilitate EMS operations by providing landing and take-off zones for medical helicopters and air ambulances. Commercial heliports near hospitals and trauma centres are becoming increasingly necessary as EMS networks expand and helicopters are integrated into emergency medical transport systems.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Heliports Market from 2023 to 2033. North America has a well-established network of medical helicopters that offer emergency medical evacuation, particularly in rural and remote areas. Heliports near hospitals and trauma centres allow for speedier patient transfers, which leads to better healthcare outcomes. Helicopters are employed for a variety of purposes on military bases and places around North America, including personnel transport, search and rescue, and reconnaissance. Heliports on military installations help these efforts by acting as hubs for helicopter squadrons and units. Investments in infrastructure projects such as transport hubs, waterfront developments and commercial complexes drive up demand for heliports to improve air traffic and connectivity. Public-private partnerships are vital for financing and developing heliport infrastructure projects.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Rapid urbanisation in Asia-Pacific, particularly in China, India, and Indonesia, has led to increased demand for urban air transport choices. Heliports are becoming more significant components of urban transportation networks in megacities with high ground congestion. Asia-Pacific is home to some of the world's most popular tourist destinations, including tropical islands, mountain resorts, and cultural landmarks. Heliports for tourism and leisure activities provide helicopter tours, charter services and luxury transportation for travellers seeking unique and spectacular travel experiences. In Asia's remote and hilly areas, helicopters play a significant role in emergency medical services and medical evacuations. Heliports near hospitals, rural health centres, and disaster-prone areas offer medical care and humanitarian assistance.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Vendors in the Global Heliports Market Aluminium Offshore Pte Ltd., FEC HELIPORTS, PROMIC, Eaton Corporation Plc., Heliport Systems Inc., ADB SAFEGATE, Calzoni, Helitecnica, TKH Group NV., Technokontrol Global Ltd, and other key companies.

Recent Market Developments

In April 2023, New York City's economic development arm has suspended a heliport arrangement in downtown Manhattan.

Major players in the market

Aluminium Offshore Pte Ltd.

FEC HELIPORTS

PROMIC

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Heliport Systems Inc.

ADB SAFEGATE

Calzoni

Helitecnica

TKH Group NV.

Technokontrol Global Ltd

