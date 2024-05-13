Global Ovarian Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Size To Exceed USD 5.45 Billion By 2033 | CAGR OF 8.10%

New York, United States, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ovarian Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.50 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.45 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.10% during projected period.





Ovarian cancer is a cancerous tumor that forms in the tissues of an ovary. It is the leading cause of death in women diagnosed with gynecological cancers and also the fifth most frequent cause of death in women, in general. Surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy are the conventional treatments for this type of gynecological cancer, however, anti-angiogenic bevacizumab and poly(ADP-ribose)polymerase (PARP) inhibitors have become more popular. Targeted therapy is a type of cancer treatment that uses drugs to attack parts of cancer cells, making them different from normal, healthy cells. Ovarian cancer treatment drugs usually involve a combination of chemo drugs called platinum compound (usually cisplatin or carboplatin), and another type of chemo drug called a taxane, such as paclitaxel (taxol) or docetaxel (taxotere), usually given via IV injection every 3-4 weeks. Drug delivery or co-delivery systems represent another crucial approach for ovarian cancer treatment. Single-targeted drugs or multiple targeted agents have been engineered for drug-delivery systems that realize drug release more effectively with reduced toxicity. The introduction of anti-angiogenic therapy, PARP inhibitors, and a weekly regimen for paclitaxel indicate that results are likely to improve further for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the "Global Ovarian Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Therapeutic Class (PARP Inhibitors, Angiogenesis Inhibitors, and PD-L1 Inhibitors), By Treatment Type (Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, and Radiation Therapy), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, and Intraperitoneal), By End-User (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The PARP inhibitors segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on therapeutic class, the global ovarian cancer treatment drugs market is segmented into PARP inhibitors, angiogenesis inhibitors, and PD-L1 inhibitors. Among these, the PARP inhibitors segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Olaparib, niraparib and rucaparib are some of the PARP inhibitors used as a targeted cancer drug. It has a significant therapeutic effect and unavoidable resistance development.

The targeted therapy segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the treatment type, the global ovarian cancer treatment drugs market is segmented into targeted therapy, immunotherapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and radiation therapy. Among these, the targeted therapy segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. In targeted therapy, the drug precisely identifies cancer cells, minimizing harm to healthy cells and enhances treatment with fewer side effects.

The intravenous segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the route of administration, the global ovarian cancer treatment drugs market is segmented into oral, intravenous, and intraperitoneal. Among these, the intravenous segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. The intravenous route of administration ensures direct and efficient delivery of therapeutic agents into the bloodstream augmenting rapid systemic distribution of drug.

The hospital pharmacies segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global ovarian cancer treatment drugs market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. Among these, the hospital pharmacies segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies segment offers diverse and specialized drug formulations. The intravenous medication preparation, compounding, and sterile product handling are also provided by the hospital pharmacies.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The growing awareness regarding ovarian cancer in the region leads to enhanced market demand. Advanced medical facilities and the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructures in countries like the US are responsible for driving the market growth. Further, the rising death cases due to cancer increases the need for cancer treatment leading to escalating the market demand in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of ovarian cancer and increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure development are responsible for driving the ovarian treatment drug market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global ovarian cancer treatment drugs market are AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Inc., Clovis Oncology, ImmunoGen, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Vivesto AB, Merck KGaA, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In February 2024, AbbVie completed its acquisition of ImmunoGen Inc., which is now part of AbbVie, gaining its flagship cancer therapy ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) approved for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global ovarian cancer treatment drugs market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Ovarian Cancer Treatment Drugs Market, Therapeutic Class Analysis

PARP Inhibitors

Angiogenesis Inhibitors

PD-L1 Inhibitors

Global Ovarian Cancer Treatment Drugs Market, Treatment Type Analysis

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Hormone Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Global Ovarian Cancer Treatment Drugs Market, Route Of Administration Analysis

Oral

Intravenous

Intraperitoneal

Global Ovarian Cancer Treatment Drugs Market, End-User Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Global Ovarian Cancer Treatment Drugs Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

South Africa

