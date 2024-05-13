Source Energy Services Announces Updated Conference Call Playback Number

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX:SHLE



UPDATED RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL PLAYBACK ACCESS:

Source would like to provide an updated playback access number for its Q1 2024 earnings conference call. Interested parties can access the recording until the end of day June 10, 2024. Below are the details to access the call playback:

Toll-Free Playback Number:

1-855-669-9658 (toll-free in Canada and the US)

1-604-674-8052 (long distance charges may apply)

Replay Access Code: 0814

ABOUT SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES

Source Energy Services is a company that focuses on the integrated production and distribution of frac sand, as well as the distribution of other bulk completion materials not produced by Source. Source provides its customers with an end-to-end solution for frac sand supported by its Wisconsin and Peace River mines and processing facilities, its Western Canadian terminal network and its “last mile” logistics capabilities, including its trucking operations, and Sahara, a proprietary well site mobile sand storage and handling system.

Source’s full-service approach allows customers to rely on its logistics platform to increase reliability of supply and to ensure the timely delivery of frac sand and other bulk completion materials at the well site. For more information about Source, please visit www.sourceenergyservices.com.

