Kevin Gentzel Joins Novum as President and COO, Bringing Decades of Industry Leadership And Revenue Expertise

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novum , a pioneering advertising technology platform for media buyers and sellers, announces the appointment of Kevin Gentzel as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Kevin was previously the Global Chief Commercial and Growth Officer at Newsweek, where he oversaw commercial operations and led digital strategy for the venerable news brand. At Novum, Kevin will leverage his expertise to scale its innovative approach to ad serving, focusing on providing advertisers and publishers with a more secure, efficient, and cost-effective advertising environment.



“Kevin’s unparalleled track record in leading high-impact teams and scaling advertising innovations makes him the ideal leader to steer Novum during this phase of rapid growth,” said Greg Peters, CEO of Novum. “His vision will further distinguish Novum as a leader in ad tech.”

Novum is revolutionizing the advertising industry with its innovative self-hosted data platform, designed to facilitate a fully transparent, direct, and cost-effective supply path between publishers and advertisers. The Novum tech stack allows companies to gain unprecedented control over their advertising operations, eliminating the need for third-party verification and the risks associated with data mishandling. By proactively eliminating common inefficiencies and providing robust ad fraud prevention, Novum ensures that its clients are charged only for valid, valuable traffic, setting a new standard of transparency and efficiency in the digital advertising space.

Prior to Newsweek, Kevin served as Chief Revenue Officer at Gannett, where he led advertising and marketing solutions revenue across North America, managing over $1 billion in revenue. As the former head of advertising sales for North America at Yahoo, he was responsible for new revenue streams and strategic sales initiatives. He later served as CRO at The Washington Post, where he launched the TWP Brand Studio and drove substantial revenue across multiple channels, and at Forbes Media, where he led innovative advertising products and built a top-tier sales leadership team.

"Joining Novum is a thrilling next step in my career, one that aligns perfectly with my passion for leading transformation in the advertising industry,” Gentzel said. “I look forward to advancing Novum’s groundbreaking platform that fundamentally enhances how publishers and advertisers operate and thrive in the digital ecosystem."

Contact:

Emily Riley

emily@rileystrategic.com