ASM International N.V. announces voting results of the Annual General Meeting





Almere, The Netherlands

May 13, 2024

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held on May 13, 2024, in the Van der Valk Hotel Almere, in Almere, the Netherlands.

The shareholders approved all resolutions as proposed to the Annual General Meeting.

The main resolutions include the following:

The annual accounts 2023 were approved and adopted.

A regular dividend of €2.75 per common share was approved.

Mr. Lamouche was reappointed, and Ms. Micki and Mr. Van den Brink were appointed as members of the Supervisory Board.

Ernst & Young Accountants LLP was appointed as auditor for the financial year 2025.

A change of the remuneration policy for, and remuneration of, the Supervisory Board was also approved.

An amendment to ASM’s articles of association was approved.

Furthermore, as of today the Supervisory Board appointed Hichem M’Saad as ASM’s new CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, succeeding Benjamin Loh. Pauline van der Meer Mohr, Chair of the Supervisory Board: “On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to congratulate Benjamin on his very successful achievements as CEO of ASM and thank him once more for everything he has done for our company during the last four years. Also, we congratulate Hichem with his new position, wishing him all the best. We have full confidence that he will be a great successor.”

