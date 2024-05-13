Invivyd to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that Marc Elia, Chairman of the Invivyd Board of Directors, is scheduled to present in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



In addition to the fireside chat, the management team will host investor meetings at the conference. Investors participating in the conference who are interested in meeting with Invivyd management should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor section of the company's website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. The company’s proprietary INVYMAB™ platform approach combines state-of-the-art viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. INVYMAB is designed to facilitate the rapid, serial generation of new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to address evolving viral threats. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for its first mAb in a planned series of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

