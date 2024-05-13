Assure & Danam to Host Corporate Update Call & Webcast

DENVER, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (NASDAQ: IONM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring (“IONM”) and remote neurology services, announced today that management will host a joint corporate update call with Danam on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time to provide a corporate update.



Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM Eastern Time

Toll Free: 877-545-0523

International: 973-528-0016

Participant Access Code: 229289

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2566/50637

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 50637

Webcast Replay: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2566/50637

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a best-in-class provider of outsourced intraoperative neuromonitoring and remote neurology services. The Company delivers a turnkey suite of clinical and operational services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures that place the nervous system at risk including neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic and ear, nose, and throat surgeries. Assure employs highly trained technologists that provide a direct point of contact in the operating room. Physicians employed through Assure subsidiaries simultaneously monitor the functional integrity of patients’ neural structures throughout the procedure communicating in real-time with the surgeon and technologist. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Assure’s mission is to provide exceptional surgical care and a positive patient experience. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based upon the current expectations of Assure and Danam. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, but are not limited to, statements about the structure, timing and completion of the proposed transactions; the listing of the combined company on Nasdaq after the closing of the proposed merger; expectations regarding the ownership structure of the combined company after the closing of the proposed merger; the expected executive officers and directors of the combined company; the expected cash position of each of Assure and Danam and the combined company at the closing of the proposed merger; the future operations of the combined company; and other statements that are not historical fact. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: (i) the risk that the conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction are not satisfied, including the failure to timely obtain stockholder approval for the transaction, if at all; (ii) uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the proposed transaction and the ability of each of Assure and Danam to consummate the proposed merger, as applicable; (iii) risks related to Assure’s ability to manage its operating expenses and its expenses associated with the proposed transactions pending closing; (iv) risks related to the failure or delay in obtaining required approvals from any governmental or quasi-governmental entity necessary to consummate the proposed transactions; (v) the risk that as a result of adjustments to the exchange ratio, Assure stockholders and Danam stockholders could own more or less of the combined company than is currently anticipated; (vi) risks related to the market price of Assure’s common stock; (vii) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from either or both of the proposed transaction; (viii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transactions; (ix) risks related to the inability of the combined company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance its business plan; and (x) risks associated with the possible failure to realize certain anticipated benefits of the proposed transactions, including with respect to future financial and operating results. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Assure’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC, and in other filings that Assure makes and will make with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction, including the proxy statement/prospectus described under “Additional Information and Where to Find It.” You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Assure expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Contacts

Brett Maas, Managing Principal

Hayden IR

ionm@haydenir.com

(646) 536-7331