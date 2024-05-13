GitLab To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps Platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended April 30, 2024, after U.S. markets close on Monday, June 3, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST.



GitLab First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: Monday, June 3, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST

Conference ID: GITLAB

Live Call: 1-800-225-9448 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-203-518-9708 (Toll)

Replay: A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

Webcast: ir.gitlab.com

GitLab uses its Investor Relations website ir.gitlab.com and its X feed (@gitlab), among other channels, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About GitLab Inc.

GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

