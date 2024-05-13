Infinera Corporation Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Summary of Key Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) has issued a press release with a summary of key financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 30, 2023. The press release is also published on Infinera’s Investor Relations website.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $453.5 million compared to $392.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $485.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 38.6% compared to 40.3% in the third quarter of 2023 and 37.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 2.5% compared to 2.0% in the third quarter of 2023 and 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP net income for the quarter was $12.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(9.4) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, and net income of $33.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 39.6% compared to 41.9% in the third quarter of 2023 and 38.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 7.2% compared to 7.7% in the third quarter of 2023 and 10.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $28.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $19.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, and $40.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP revenue for the year was $1,614.1 million compared to $1,573.2 million in 2022. GAAP gross margin for the year was 38.6% compared to 34.1% in 2022. GAAP operating margin for the year was (0.3)% compared to (3.8)% in 2022. GAAP net loss for the year was $(25.2) million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared to $(76.0) million, or $(0.35) per diluted share, in 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the year was 39.9% compared to 37.3% in 2022. Non-GAAP operating margin for the year was 5.4% compared to 4.4% in 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the year was $53.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to $26.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in 2022.

A further explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial information and a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found at the end of this press release.

On May 6, 2024, the Company announced that it expected to file its fiscal year 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K (“Form 10-K”) on or before May 13, 2024. Due to process delays in the finalization of the audit of its fiscal year 2023 financial statements, the Company currently expects to file its Form 10-K on or before May 17, 2024.

As a result, the Company currently expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for its fiscal quarter ended March 30, 2024 on or before May 21, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Investor Slides to be Made Available Online After the Filing of Form 10-K

Investor slides reviewing Infinera's fourth quarter of 2023 financial results will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and published on Infinera's Investor Relations website after filing its Form 10-K.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Infinera's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Infinera's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s expectations related to the timing of filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, its expectations related to the filing of its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 30, 2024 and its expectations related to the furnishing of the investor slides reviewing the Company’s fourth quarter of 2023 financial results. Infinera’s auditors have not completed their audit of its financial results for the fiscal 2023 period, their review of its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 or their review of its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Infinera’s financial results for the fourth quarter of and full fiscal year 2023 are subject to all aspects of the final quarterly and annual review process and may change as a result of new information that arises, or new determinations that are made, in this process.

These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and information available to Infinera as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance; actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause Infinera’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, Infinera’s expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, cash flows and other financial items and the drivers related to these; demand growth for additional network capacity and the level and timing of customer capital spending and excess inventory held by customers beyond normalized levels; delays in the development, introduction or acceptance of new products or in releasing enhancements to existing products; aggressive business tactics by Infinera’s competitors and new entrants and Infinera's ability to compete in a highly competitive market; supply chain and logistics issues, including delays, shortages, components that have been discontinued and increased costs, and Infinera's dependency on sole source, limited source or high-cost suppliers; dependence on a small number of key customers; product performance problems; the complexity of Infinera's manufacturing process; Infinera's ability to identify, attract, upskill and retain qualified personnel; challenges with our contract manufacturers and other third-party partners; the effects of customer and supplier consolidation; dependence on third-party service partners; Infinera’s ability to respond to rapid technological changes; failure to accurately forecast Infinera's manufacturing requirements or customer demand; the effects of public health emergencies; Infinera’s future capital needs and its ability to generate the cash flow or otherwise secure the capital necessary to meet such capital needs; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on Infinera’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by customers; the adverse impact inflation and higher interest rates may have on Infinera by increasing costs beyond what it can recover through price increases; restrictions to our operations resulting from loan or other credit agreements; the impacts of any restructuring plans or other strategic efforts on our business; Infinera’s international sales and operations; the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations; the effective tax rate of Infinera, which may increase or fluctuate; potential dilution from the issuance of additional shares of common stock in connection with the conversion of Infinera's convertible senior notes; Infinera’s ability to protect its intellectual property; claims by others that Infinera infringes on their intellectual property rights; security incidents, such as data breaches or cyber-attacks; Infinera's ability to comply with various rules and regulations, including with respect to export control and trade compliance, environmental, social, governance, privacy and data protection matters; events that are outside of Infinera's control, such as natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, or other catastrophic events that could harm Infinera's operations; Infinera’s ability to remediate its recently disclosed material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting in a timely and effective manner, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Infinera’s SEC filings from time to time; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. More information on potential factors that may impact Infinera’s business are set forth in Infinera’s period reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2023, and amended February 29, 2024, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. These SEC filings are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), this summary of key financial results and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude in certain cases stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs, inventory related charges, global distribution center transition costs, warehouse fire loss (recovery), litigation charges, gain on extinguishment of debt, foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, and income tax effects. Infinera believes these adjustments are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of its underlying financial performance and also its prospects for the future and are considered by management for the purpose of making operational decisions. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this summary of key financial results are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for its planning and forecasting of future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for gross margin, operating expenses, operating margin, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and are subject to limitations.

For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the table titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” and related footnotes.

Infinera Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Three months ended Twelve months ended
 December 30, 2023 December 31,
2022		 December 30, 2023 December 31,
2022
Revenue:       
Product$373,172  $398,880  $1,304,229  $1,268,624 
Services 80,284   87,056   309,899   304,618 
Total revenue 453,456   485,936   1,614,128   1,573,242 
Cost of revenue:       
Cost of product 233,693   255,449   810,845   852,476 
Cost of services 42,643   45,485   167,532   161,630 
Amortization of intangible assets    4,451   10,621   23,138 
Restructuring and other related costs 2,218   37   2,218   222 
Total cost of revenue 278,554   305,422   991,216   1,037,466 
Gross profit 174,902   180,514   622,912   535,776 
Operating expenses:       
Research and development 79,645   77,986   316,879   306,188 
Sales and marketing 42,532   41,373   166,938   146,445 
General and administrative 35,112   31,639   124,874   118,602 
Amortization of intangible assets 2,256   3,581   12,344   14,576 
Restructuring and other related costs 4,096   577   6,717   10,122 
Total operating expenses 163,641   155,156   627,752   595,933 
Income (loss) from operations 11,261   25,358   (4,840)  (60,157)
Other income (expense), net:       
Interest income 982   467   2,716   893 
Interest expense (8,814)  (7,255)  (30,609)  (26,015)
Gain on extinguishment of debt          15,521 
Other gain (loss), net 4,739   18,852   15,325   14,247 
Total other income (expense), net (3,093)  12,064   (12,568)  4,646 
Income (loss) before income taxes 8,168   37,422   (17,408)  (55,511)
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes (4,705)  3,964   7,805   20,532 
Net income (loss)$12,873  $33,458  $(25,213) $(76,043)
Net income (loss) per common share:       
Basic$0.06  $0.15  $(0.11) $(0.35)
Diluted$0.06  $0.14  $(0.11) $(0.35)
Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per common share:       
Basic 230,509   219,921   226,726   216,376 
Diluted 233,090   258,030   226,726   216,376 
 

Infinera Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended Twelve months ended
  December 30, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin:                    
GAAP as reported $174,902 38.6% $158,320 40.3% $180,514  37.1% $622,912  38.6% $535,776  34.1%
Stock-based compensation expense(1)  2,328    2,515    2,763     10,000     9,485   
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)      3,528    4,451     10,621     23,138   
Restructuring and other related costs(3)  2,218        37     2,218     222   
Inventory related charges(4)          (269)         14,381   
Global distribution center transition costs(5)          509          2,109   
Warehouse fire loss (recovery)(6)               (1,985)    2,232   
Non-GAAP as adjusted $179,448 39.6% $164,363 41.9% $188,005  38.7% $643,766  39.9% $587,343  37.3%
                     
Reconciliation of Operating Expenses:                    
GAAP as reported $163,641   $150,665   $155,156    $627,752    $595,933   
Stock-based compensation expense(1)  10,429    13,230    13,834     52,150     51,530   
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)  2,256    2,976    3,581     12,344     14,576   
Restructuring and other related costs(3)  4,096    400    577     6,717     10,122   
Litigation charges (7)                    1,350   
Non-GAAP as adjusted $146,860   $134,059   $137,164    $556,541    $518,355   
                     
Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations and Operating Margin:                    
GAAP as reported $11,261 2.5% $7,655 2.0% $25,358  5.2% $(4,840) (0.3)% $(60,157) (3.8)%
Stock-based compensation expense(1)  12,757    15,745    16,597     62,150     61,015   
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)  2,256    6,504    8,032     22,965     37,714   
Restructuring and other related costs(3)  6,314    400    614     8,935     10,344   
Inventory related charges(4)          (269)         14,381   
Global distribution center transition costs(5)          509          2,109   
Warehouse fire loss (recovery)(6)               (1,985)    2,232   
Litigation charges(7)                    1,350   
Non-GAAP as adjusted $32,588 7.2% $30,304 7.7% $50,841  10.5% $87,225  5.4% $68,988  4.4%


  Three months endedTwelve months ended
  December 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss):          
GAAP as reported $12,873  $(9,413) $33,458  $(25,213) $(76,043)
Stock-based compensation expense(1)  12,757   15,745   16,597   62,150   61,015 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)  2,256   6,504   8,032   22,965   37,714 
Restructuring and other related costs(3)  6,314   400   614   8,935   10,344 
Inventory related charges(4)        (269)     14,381 
Global distribution center transition costs(5)        509      2,109 
Warehouse fire loss (recovery)(6)           (1,985)  2,232 
Litigation charges(7)              1,350 
Gain on extinguishment of debt(8)              (15,521)
Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net(9)  (4,852)  7,527   (18,328)  (14,755)  (12,767)
Income tax effects(10)  (780)  (894)  (308)  1,292   1,319 
Non-GAAP as adjusted $28,568  $19,869  $40,305  $53,389  $26,133 
           
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (11):          
Non-GAAP net income $28,568  $19,869  $40,305  $53,389  $26,133 
Add: Interest expense, net  7,832   7,062   6,788   27,893   25,122 
Less: Other gain (loss), net  (113)  (13)  524   570   1,480 
Add: Income tax effects  (3,925)  3,360   4,272   6,513   19,213 
Add: Depreciation  17,125   13,498   11,787   55,819   46,116 
Non-GAAP as adjusted $49,713  $43,802  $62,628  $143,044  $115,104 
           
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: GAAP          
Basic $0.06  $(0.04) $0.15  $(0.11) $(0.35)
Diluted(12) $0.06  $(0.04) $0.14  $(0.11) $(0.35)
           
Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:          
Basic  230,509   228,077   219,921   226,726   216,376 
Diluted(12)  233,090   228,077   258,030   226,726   216,376 


  Three months ended Twelve months ended
  December 30, 2023  September 30, 2023  December 31, 2022  December 30, 2023  December 31, 2022 
Net Income per Common Share: Non-GAAP               
Basic $0.12  $0.09  $0.18  $0.24  $0.12 
Diluted(13) $0.12  $0.08  $0.16  $0.23  $0.12 
                
Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing Non-GAAP Net Income per Common Share:               
Basic  230,509   228,077   219,921   226,726   216,376 
Diluted(13)  259,210   257,219   258,030   255,468   219,398 

(1) Stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with the fair value recognition provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation – Stock Compensation effective January 1, 2006. The following table summarizes the effects of stock-based compensation related to employees and non-employees (in thousands):

  Three months ended Twelve months ended
  December 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
Cost of revenue $2,328  $2,515  $2,763  $10,000  $9,485 
Total cost of revenue  2,328   2,515   2,763   10,000   9,485 
Research and development  4,917   5,734   6,292   22,474   23,553 
Sales and marketing  2,328   3,706   3,296   13,699   13,311 
General and administration  3,184   3,790   4,246   15,977   14,666 
Total operating expenses  10,429   13,230   13,834   52,150   51,530 
Total stock-based compensation expense $12,757  $15,745  $16,597  $62,150  $61,015 

(2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of developed technology and customer relationships acquired in connection with the acquisitions of Coriant and Transmode AB. GAAP accounting requires that acquired intangible assets are recorded at fair value and amortized over their useful lives. As this amortization is non-cash, Infinera has excluded it from its non-GAAP gross profit, operating expenses and net income measures. Management believes the amortization of acquired intangible assets is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(3) Restructuring and other related costs are primarily associated with the reduction of headcount, the reduction of operating costs and Infinera's restructuring of certain international research and development operations. In addition, this includes accelerated amortization on operating lease right-of-use assets due to the cessation of use of certain facilities. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(4) Inventory related charges were incurred as a result of the exit from certain product lines in connection with restructuring initiatives. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and their exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(5) Global distribution center transition costs were primarily freight and handling costs incurred to transfer and consolidate our inventory from existing warehouses to our global distribution center in southeastern Asia. Management has excluded the impact of these costs in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and their exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(6) Warehouse fire losses were incurred due to inventory destroyed in a warehouse fire in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Recoveries are recorded when they are probable of receipt. Management has excluded the impact of this loss and subsequent recoveries in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as it is non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(7) Litigation charges are associated with the settlement of litigation matters. Management has excluded the impact of this charge in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results because it is non-recurring, and management believes that this expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance.

(8) Gain on extinguishment of debt was recognized from the accounting for the partial repurchase of the 2024 convertible senior notes. Management has excluded the impact of this gain in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as it is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(9) Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, have been excluded from Infinera's non-GAAP results because management believes that this expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(10) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP tax provision is due to the net tax effects of above non-GAAP adjustments. Management believes the exclusion of these tax effects provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(11) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to operating loss or cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP. Infinera's adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding the above non-GAAP adjustments, interest expense, net, other gain (loss), net, income tax effects and depreciation expenses. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Infinera's financial performance, as it measures the ability of our business operations to generate cash.

(12) The GAAP diluted shares include potentially dilutive securities from Infinera's stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a GAAP basis, as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

For purposes of calculating GAAP diluted earnings per share, we used the following net income (loss) and weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share data):

  Three months ended Twelve months ended
  December 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
GAAP net income (loss) for basic earnings per share $12,873  $(9,413) $33,458  $(25,213) $(76,043)
Interest expense related to the convertible senior notes, net of tax  104      1,637       
GAAP net income (loss) for diluted earnings per share $12,977  $(9,413) $35,095  $(25,213) $(76,043)
           
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding  230,509   228,077   219,921   226,726   216,376 
Dilutive effect of restricted and performance share units  682      1,574       
Dilutive effect of employee stock purchase plan        18       
Dilutive effect of 2024 convertible senior notes(a)  1,899      10,397       
Dilutive effect of 2027 convertible senior notes(b)        26,120       
Dilutive effect of 2028 convertible senior notes(c)               
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding  233,090   228,077   258,030   226,726   216,376 
           
GAAP net income (loss) per common share:          
Basic $0.06  $(0.04) $0.15  $(0.11) $(0.35)
Diluted $0.06  $(0.04) $0.14  $(0.11) $(0.35)

(a) For the three- months ended September 30, 2023, there were 1.9 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share due to their anti-dilutive effect. For the twelve- months ended December 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there were 5.8 million and 28.9 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.

(b) For each of the three-months ended December 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For the twelve- months ended December 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there were 26.1 million and 26.9 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.

(c) For the three-months ended December 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share. For the twelve- months ended December 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there were 0.9 million and zero shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net loss per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.

(13) The non-GAAP diluted shares include the potentially dilutive securities from Infinera's stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a non-GAAP basis as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. Refer to the diluted earnings per share reconciliation presented below.

For purposes of calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, we used the following net income and weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share data):

  Three months ended Twelve months ended
  December 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
Non-GAAP net income for basic earnings per share $28,568  $19,869  $40,305  $53,389  $26,133 
Interest expense related to the convertible senior notes, net of tax  1,652   1,359   1,637   5,370    
Non-GAAP net income for diluted earnings per share $30,220  $21,228  $41,942  $58,759  $26,133 
           
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding  230,509   228,077   219,921   226,726   216,376 
Dilutive effect of restricted and performance share units  682   1,123   1,574   1,674   2,935 
Dilutive effect of employee stock purchase plan        18   53   87 
Dilutive effect of 2024 convertible senior notes(a)  1,899   1,899   10,397       
Dilutive effect of 2027 convertible senior notes(b)  26,120   26,120   26,120   26,120    
Dilutive effect of 2028 convertible senior notes(c)           895    
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding  259,210   257,219   258,030   255,468   219,398 
           
Non-GAAP net income per common share:          
Basic $0.12  $0.09  $0.18  $0.24  $0.12 
Diluted $0.12  $0.08  $0.16  $0.23  $0.12 

(a) For the twelve- months ended December 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there were 5.8 million and 28.9 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.

(b) For the twelve-months ended December 31, 2022, there were 26.9 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.

(c) For the three-months ended December 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income per share. For the twelve- months ended December 31, 2022, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income per share.

Infinera Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities in the period minus the purchase of property and equipment made in the period.

Free cash flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Infinera's financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net loss as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

  Three months ended Twelve months ended
  December 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $79,652  $(29,793) $(564) $49,510  $(37,560)
Purchase of property and equipment  (21,414)  (13,318)  (8,303)  (62,314)  (46,053)
Free cash flow $58,238  $(43,111) $(8,867) $(12,804) $(83,613)
 

Infinera Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par values)
(Unaudited)

 December 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$172,505  $178,657 
Short-term restricted cash 517   7,274 
Accounts receivable, net 381,981   419,735 
Inventory 431,163   374,855 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 129,218   152,451 
Total current assets 1,115,384   1,132,972 
Property, plant and equipment, net 206,997   172,929 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,973   34,543 
Intangible assets 24,819   47,787 
Goodwill 240,566   232,663 
Long-term restricted cash 837   3,272 
Other long-term assets 50,662   44,972 
Total assets$1,679,238  $1,669,138 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$299,005  $304,880 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 110,758   141,450 
Accrued compensation and related benefits 85,203   78,849 
Short-term debt, net 25,512   510 
Accrued warranty 17,266   19,747 
Deferred revenue 136,248   158,501 
Total current liabilities 673,992   703,937 
Long-term debt, net 658,756   667,719 
Long-term accrued warranty 15,934   16,874 
Long-term deferred revenue 21,332   23,178 
Long-term deferred tax liability 1,805   2,348 
Long-term operating lease liabilities 47,464   45,862 
Other long-term liabilities 43,364   29,573 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value
Authorized shares – 25,000 and no shares issued and outstanding		     
Common stock, $0.001 par value
Authorized shares - 500,000 in 2023 and 500,000 in 2022
Issued and outstanding shares - 230,994 in 2023 and 220,408 in 2022		 231   220 
Additional paid-in capital 1,976,014   1,901,491 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,848)  (22,471)
Accumulated deficit (1,724,806)  (1,699,593)
Total stockholders' equity 216,591   179,647 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,679,238  $1,669,138 
 

Infinera Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 Twelve months ended
 December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:   
Net loss$(25,213) $(76,043)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 78,784   83,830 
Non-cash restructuring charges and other related costs 1,200   6,066 
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 3,862   6,109 
Operating lease expense 7,464   9,421 
Stock-based compensation expense 62,150   61,015 
Gain on extinguishment of debt    (15,521)
Other, net (823)  1,218 
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable 38,511   (69,024)
Inventory (57,864)  (89,527)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,683   (34,046)
Accounts payable (2,921)  88,256 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (40,063)  (24,443)
Deferred revenue (25,260)  15,129 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 49,510   (37,560)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:   
Purchase of property and equipment (62,314)  (46,053)
Net cash used in investing activities (62,314)  (46,053)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:   
Proceeds from issuance of 2028 Notes 98,751   373,750 
Repayment of 2024 Notes (83,446)  (280,842)
Payment of debt issuance cost (2,108)  (12,451)
Proceeds from asset-based revolving credit facility 50,000   80,000 
Repayment of asset-based revolving credit facility (50,000)  (80,000)
Repayment of mortgage payable (510)  (533)
Principal payments on finance lease obligations (1,023)  (1,314)
Payment of term license obligation (10,417)  (7,739)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock 14,931   15,189 
Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement (2,465)  (3,714)
Net cash provided by financing activities 13,713   82,346 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (16,253)  (12,051)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15,344)  (13,318)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 189,203   202,521 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1)$173,859  $189,203 
 

Infinera Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 Twelve months ended
 December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:   
Cash paid for income taxes, net$14,109  $15,126 
Cash paid for interest$22,394  $14,787 
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:   
Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities$10,104  $7,435 
Transfer of inventory to fixed assets$1,847  $9,332 
Unpaid term licenses (included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities)$23,326  $9,178 

(1) Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets (in thousands):

 December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
    
Cash and cash equivalents$172,505  $178,657 
Short-term restricted cash 517   7,274 
Long-term restricted cash 837   3,272 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$173,859  $189,203 
 

Infinera Corporation
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)

  Q1'22 Q2'22 Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23
GAAP Revenue $(Mil) $338.9  $358.0  $390.4  $485.9  $392.1  $376.2  $392.4  $453.5 
GAAP Gross Margin %  32.9%  30.5%  34.4%  37.1%  37.5%  38.0%  40.3%  38.6%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin %(1)  36.2%  36.1%  37.8%  38.7%  38.8%  39.3%  41.9%  39.6%
GAAP Revenue Composition:                
Domestic %  50%  51%  57%  61%  60%  58%  59%  67%
International %  50%  49%  43%  39%  40%  42%  41%  33%
Customers >10% of Revenue     1   1   1      1   1   1 
Cash Related Information:                
Cash from Operations $(Mil) $15.8  $(72.4) $19.6  $(0.6) $(1.8) $1.4  $(29.7) $79.6 
Capital Expenditures $(Mil) $16.1  $10.6  $11.0  $8.3  $16.8  $10.8  $13.3  $21.4 
Depreciation & Amortization $(Mil) $21.6  $21.1  $21.3  $19.8  $19.6  $19.8  $20.0  $19.4 
DSOs(2)  74   77   66   79   78   79   76   77 
Inventory Metrics:                
Raw Materials $(Mil) $41.2  $50.4  $43.5  $48.7  $67.6  $85.4  $110.4  $133.6 
Work in Process $(Mil) $55.4  $58.9  $62.6  $66.6  $71.8  $71.9  $69.9  $68.4 
Finished Goods $(Mil) $195.1  $200.3  $224.9  $259.6  $273.6  $270.1  $276.6  $229.2 
Total Inventory $(Mil) $291.7  $309.6  $331.0  $374.9  $413.0  $427.4  $456.9  $431.2 
Inventory Turns(3)  3.0   3.0   3.0   3.4   2.4   2.2   2.1   2.5 
Worldwide Headcount  3,206   3,186   3,199   3,267   3,351   3,365   3,369   3,389 
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (in thousands):                
Basic  212,182   215,509   217,620   219,921   222,393   225,922   228,077   230,509 
Diluted  287,588   285,968   268,927   258,030   229,404   262,712   257,219   259,210 

(1) Non-GAAP adjustments include stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs, inventory related charges, global distribution center transition costs and warehouse fire loss (recovery). For a description of this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section titled, “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations of prior periods that are not otherwise provided herein, see the prior period earnings releases available on our Investor Relations webpage.

(2) Infinera calculates DSO based on 91 days. Fiscal year 2022 was 53 weeks and the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was 98 days. When calculation is based on 98 days, DSO was 85 days for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022.

(3) Infinera calculates non-GAAP inventory turns as annualized non-GAAP cost of revenue, which is calculated as GAAP cost of revenue less stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs, inventory related charges, global distribution center transition costs and warehouse fire loss (recovery), as illustrated in the reconciliation of gross profit above, divided by the average inventory for the quarter.