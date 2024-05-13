RxSight, Inc. Announces Closing of its Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxSight, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXST), an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced that it has closed its underwritten public offering of 2,053,571 shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $56.00 per share, which includes the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 267,857 additional shares. RxSight’s gross proceeds from the offering were $115.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.



BofA Securities acted as lead bookrunning manager of the offering and as representative of the underwriters. J.P. Morgan also acted as bookrunning manager for the offering. BTIG acted as co-manager of the offering.

RxSight filed an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the shares of common stock offered in the public offering described above with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 8, 2024, which became automatically effective upon filing. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on May 8, 2024, and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. The offering was only made by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+™, collectively the “LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery.

