Highwoods Publishes 2023 Corporate Resiliency Report

In 2023, our continued efforts to advance our ESG and resiliency strategy have earned us:

GRESB: A Green Star rating for the fourth consecutive year and continued year-over-year performance improvement;

Sustainalytics: A “Low ESG Risk Profile” ranking;

MSCI: An A rating, one of the highest ratings for real estate companies;

ISS: A low-risk ISS Governance Quality Scoreand an ESG Prime badge;

100 ENERGY STAR certifications accounting for 69% of our total square footage;

An increase in our Green Lease Leader designation from Silver level to Gold level;

Recognition by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies; and

Achievement of our 20% energy and greenhouse gas (GHG) goals three years ahead of schedule and continued to raise the bar by establishing new, more aggressive goals.

Ted Klinck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “As a purpose-led organization, Highwoods continues to make positive contributions to our shareholders, stakeholders and society. We are committed to advancing our economic, social and environmental pillars, which are aligned with our strategic plan of building a resilient portfolio that thrives in all economic cycles.

By executing our straightforward strategy and adapting to the changing needs of our customers, we are navigating our way through the challenging and evolving landscape for office landlords, strengthening our balance sheet and are thrilled to see our customers thriving in our innovative, collaborative and best-in-class work environments.”

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.