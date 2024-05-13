Paycor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CINCINNATI, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences.



J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time

William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 9:20 am Central Time

Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 12:15 pm Eastern Time





Webcasts of the events will be available live and accessible for replay for a limited time under the "Events & Presentations" section of Paycor’s investor relations website at https://investors.paycor.com/.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

Investor Relations:

Rachel White

513-954-7388

IR@paycor.com

Media Relations:

Carly Pennekamp

513-954-7282

PR@paycor.com