INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against FAT Brands Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FAT Brands Inc. (“FAT Brands” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FAT) for violations of the securities laws.



The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. FAT Brands is the subject of a report published by Fortune on May 13, 2024. According to the report, “The former CEO of Fat Brands, the holding company for burger chains Fatburger and Johnny Rockets, has been indicted for an alleged multi-year scheme to avoid paying taxes.” The report continues, “The U.S. Department of Justice accuses Andrew Wiederhorn of taking $47 million in shareholder loans, which were never repaid and then reported as losses to avoid paying millions of dollars in taxes. In a second indictment, he was also accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm.”

