Maui Land & Pineapple Company Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

“Maui Land & Pineapple Company’s renewed mission to maximize the productive use of our diverse portfolio of land and commercial properties is starting to yield tangible results,” said CEO Race Randle. “Despite the challenges following the 2023 Maui wildfires, concerted efforts to reposition and increase occupancy at the Kapalua Village and Hali‘imaile Town Centers contributed to an 8% year-over-year growth in revenue. Our strategic investments to enhance the Company’s commercial properties and prepare unimproved landholdings for new projects will help position us to meet the needs of current and prospective tenants, improve Maui’s housing supply, and create added value for shareholders.”

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

“During the first quarter of the year, we have focused on new strategic investments in market research, planning, and engineering while also evaluating future land sale strategies,” said Randle. “We believe these investments will enhance the value and productivity of unimproved land through planning and building necessary infrastructure for improved lots. Concurrently, we plan on establishing new partnerships to accelerate the utilization of entitled parcels and have begun listing non-strategic assets for sale.”

Operating Revenues – Operating revenues totaled $2,483,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $185,000 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. Leasing revenues of $2,216,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $2,077,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, increased $139,000 due to a $110,000 increase in percentage rents and a $29,000 increase in base rents. The increase in percentage rents is an indication that economic activity is steadily improving post-wildfires and the rise in base rents is a result of Maui Land & Pineapple Company’s initial work to fill vacancies and renew leases at market rates.

Costs and expenses – Operating costs and expenses totaled $3,882,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an increase of $214,000 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in operating costs were driven by $183,000 in land planning and improvement costs as the Company activates landholdings for projects and $198,000 increase in leasing costs for tenant-related improvements on commercial properties. Cost increases were offset by a $113,000 cost reduction in the management and operations of the Kapalua Club, a non-equity membership club providing amenities to resort residents.

Net loss – Net loss was $1,375,000, or $0.07 per common share, in the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to net loss of $1,364,000 or $0.07 per common share, in the three months ended March 31, 2023. The net loss in the three months ended March 31, 2024 was primarily driven by non-cash, GAAP expenses related to depreciation, share-based compensation and post-retirement expenses amounting to $1,209,000. In addition, severance payments in the amount of $108,000 to the former CEO was incurred and will extend through March 31, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) – For the three months ended March 31, 2024, after adjusting for non-cash income and expenses of $1,178,000, Adjusted EBITDA was ($197,000). Of the negative Adjusted EBITDA, ($108,000) was attributed to the former CEO severance.

Cash and Investments Convertible to Cash (Non-GAAP) – Cash and investments convertible to cash totaled $8,553,000 on March 31, 2024, a decrease of ($282,000) compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease reflects the additional cash spent towards reinvestment into the commercial assets and preparing for new projects but was offset by collection of leasing receivables.

Appointment of Vice President of Real Estate

Maui Land & Pineapple Company appointed Jonathan Grobe as Vice President of Real Estate effective April 1, 2024, marking the latest addition to the Company’s executive leadership team. Born and raised in Hawai‘i, Grobe most recently served as a Vice President at Lendlease, leading efforts in Google’s large scale master-planned community in Mountain View, CA. Prior roles included management of retail, hospitality, multifamily, residential, and mixed-use projects in Hawaii and California.

“Jonathan brings valuable experience paired with local values that will significantly contribute to our efforts to activate our real estate assets,” said Randle. “As we make strategic investments to advance our long-range vision and execution of projects at Maui Land & Pineapple Company, a strong leadership team with a deep understanding of the local landscape is critical to our success.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA and Cash and Investments Convertible to Cash, to provide information that may assist investors in understanding the Company's financial results and financial condition and assessing its prospects for future performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of our operating performance because it excludes items that are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, our core operating results. We believe cash and investments convertible to cash are important indicators of liquidity because it includes items that are convertible into cash in the short term. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to represent and should not be considered more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance or liquidity as determined in accordance with GAAP. To the extent we utilize such non-GAAP financial measures in the future, we expect to calculate them using a consistent method from period to period.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income (loss) excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is further adjusted for non-cash stock-based compensation expense and pension and post-retirement expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by the Company to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions for the allocation of capital. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA to provide information that may assist investors in understanding its financial results. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for net income (loss). A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided further below.

Cash and investments convertible to cash is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash and cash equivalents plus restricted cash and investments. Cash and cash investments convertible to cash is a key measure used by the Company to evaluate internal liquidity. The inclusion of the convertible investments to cash better describes the overall liquidity of the company as convertible investments convert to cash within forty eight hours of authorization to liquidate the investment portfolio.

Additional Information

More information about Maui Land & Pineapple Company’s fiscal year 2023 operating results are available in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2024 and posted at mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) is dedicated to the thoughtful stewardship of their portfolio including over 22,400 acres of land and 266,000 square feet of commercial real estate. The Company envisions a future where Maui residents thrive in more resilient communities with sufficient housing supply, economic stability, food and water security, and renewed connections between people and place. For over a century, the Company has built a legacy of authentic innovation through conservation, agriculture, community building and land management. The Company continues this legacy today with a mission to carefully maximize the use of its assets in a way that honors the past, meets current critical needs, and provides security for future generations.

The Company’s assets include land for future residential communities within the world-renowned Kapalua Resort, home to luxury hotels, such as The Ritz-Carlton Maui and Montage Kapalua Bay, two championship golf courses, pristine beaches, a network of walking and hiking trails, and the Pu‘u Kukui Watershed, the largest private nature preserve in Hawai‘i.

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands except per share amounts) OPERATING REVENUES Land development and sales $ - $ - Leasing 2,216 2,077 Resort amenities and other 267 221 Total operating revenues 2,483 2,298 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Land development and sales 266 83 Leasing 992 794 Resort amenities and other 436 549 General and administrative 1,057 1,025 Share-based compensation 959 964 Depreciation 172 253 Total operating costs and expenses 3,882 3,668 OPERATING LOSS (1,399 ) (1,370 ) Other income 104 129 Pension and other post-retirement expenses (78 ) (121 ) Interest expense (2 ) (2 ) NET LOSS $ (1,375 ) $ (1,364 ) Other comprehensive income - pension, net 68 82 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (1,307 ) $ (1,282 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.07 ) $ (0.07 )





MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) (audited) (in thousands except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,377 $ 5,700 Accounts receivable, net 1.253 1,166 Investment in debt securities , current portion 2,589 2,671 Prepaid expenses and other assets 347 467 Total current assets 9,566 10,004 PROPERTY & EQUIPMENT, NET 16,027 16,059 OTHER ASSETS Investment in debt securities, net of current portion 587 464 Investment in joint venture 1,627 1,608 Deferred development costs 12,860 12,815 Other noncurrent assets 1,388 1,273 Total other assets 16,462 16,160 TOTAL ASSETS $ 42,055 $ 42,223 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 1,408 $ 1,154 Payroll and employee benefits 217 502 Accrued retirement benefits, current portion 142 142 Deferred revenue, current portion 308 217 Other current liabilities 475 465 Total current liabilities 2,550 2,480 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Accrued retirement benefits, net of current portion 1,528 1,550 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,333 1,367 Deposits 2,078 2,108 Other noncurrent liabilities 12 14 Total long-term liabilities 4,951 5,039 TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,501 7,519 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock--$0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock--$0.0001 par value; 43,000,000 shares authorized; 19,641,045 and 19,615,350 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 85,201 84,680 Additional paid-in-capital 11,174 10,538 Accumulated deficit (54,992 ) (53,617 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,829 ) (6,897 ) Total stockholders' equity 34,554 34,704 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 42,055 $ 42,223





MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (NON-GAAP) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) (in thousands) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (1,375 ) $ (1,364 ) Add: Non-cash expenses Interest expense 2 2 Depreciation 172 253 Amortization of licensing fee revenue (33 ) (33 ) Share-based compensation Vesting of former CEO upon separation from the Company - 675 Vesting of Stock Options granted to Board Chair and Directors 439 - Vesting of Stock Compensation granted to Board Chair and Directors 144 174 Vesting of Stock Options granted to CEO 197 - Vesting of employee Incentive Stock 179 116 Pension and other post-retirement expenses 78 121 ADJUSTED EBITDA (LOSS) $ (197 ) $ (56 )



