Pedrosa, an investor relations IR company included in OTC Markets' Premium Provider Directory, expands its presence in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pedrosa, headquartered in London and a leader in investor relations and financial communication consultancy, announces its expansion into the Australian market.



A member of OTC Markets' Premium Provider Directory, Pedrosa brings a decade of global expertise to the Australian financial landscape, aiming to amplify its presence and add value to Australian companies.

Ioannis Petratos, a Melbourne-based International Certificate in Investor Relations holder from the Investor Relations Society of the United Kingdom, will be the primary contact for the firm's Australian clients. He will be responsible for the company's service offering in the country and for tailoring it to the market's unique dynamics.

Over the years, Pedrosa has worked with publicly listed companies on major exchanges such as Nasdaq, OTC Markets, Euronext, BIVA, Aquis, and the London Stock Exchange.

These collaborations have resulted in successful Investor Relations campaigns, successful Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), and consistent features in top-tier global media in sectors like natural resources, mining, finance, and technology.

With the expansion, Pedrosa aims to replicate its success in Australia, offering tailored services that meet the specific needs of the local market.

Pedrosa's Australian operations will provide ASX and dual-listed companies services such as financial communications, investor relations strategies, sustainability and ESG communications, venture capital support, IPOs and non-deal roadshows, annual and ESG report production, global media relations, media intelligence, and reputation monitoring.

The firm maintains a global presence with teams in London, Almaty, Doha, Los Angeles, and Madrid.

For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.pedrosa.uk/