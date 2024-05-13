Holzer & Holzer, LLC Announces Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC announces that it has filed a shareholder class action lawsuit against Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPT). The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) the Company’s sales and revenue growth were not indicative of the Company’s growth as it transitioned to an enterprise sales cycle; (2) the Company faced integration challenges with its acquisition of Tagger; (3) as a result, the Company was “self inducing sales headwinds;” and (4) as a result, the Company would revise fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance.



If you bought Sprout Social shares between November 2, 2023 and May 2, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832, or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/sprout-social/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 12, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

