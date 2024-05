Private Placement in Ensurge Micropower ASA successfully placed, with substantial oversubscription

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published earlier today on 13 May 2024 by Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") regarding a contemplated private placement (the "Private Placement") of new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares"), where Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has acted as financial advisor and bookrunner (the "Manager").

Ensurge is pleased to announce that the Private Placement has been successfully placed through an allocation of 54,775,545 Offer Shares at a subscription price of NOK 1.55 per Offer Share (the "Subscription Price") for total gross proceeds of NOK 84,902,095. The final number of Offer Shares and the Subscription Price was determined by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") following an accelerated bookbuilding process. The private placement was three times oversubscribed.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used fund the Company’s operations, with focus on Go-To-Market activities and production ramp up. Over the next 6-9 months Ensurge expects significant funding from customers and technology partners to complement this equity funding.

The share issue and associated share capital increase in the Private Placement has been resolved by the Board pursuant to an authorization to issue new shares granted by the extraordinary general meeting of the Company on 19 March 2024 (the “Authorization”). Following completion of the Private Placement, the Company’s share capital will be NOK 302,731,644 divided into 605,463,288 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.50.

Completion of the Private Placement is subject to (i) all necessary corporate resolutions for consummating the Private Placement being validly made by the Company, including without limitation relevant approvals and resolutions by the Board and the Company's general meeting, as applicable, and (ii) the Offer Shares having been validly issued (by registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the Offer Shares in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises ("NRBE")) and delivered in the VPS.

Settlement of the Offer Shares is expected to take place on or about 16 May 2024 on a delivery versus payment basis by delivery of existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on Oslo Børs, facilitated by share lending agreements entered into between the Company, the Manager and Robert Keith and Andreas Holding AS, respectively. The Offer Shares issued pursuant to the Authorization will be used to settle the share borrowings. The Offer Shares delivered to the subscribers will be tradable after notification of allocation, expected to occur on or about 14 May 2024. Up to 3,387,968 of the Offer Shares will only be listed following approval by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority of a prospectus. However, as the share lenders have agreed to lend out an amount of shares equivalent to the Offer Shares, all Offer Shares subscribed for will be tradeable from allocation, while up to 3,387,968 of the shares redelivered will only be tradeable after approval of the prospectus.

Equal treatment considerations

The Board has considered the contemplated Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Oslo Børs' Circular no. 2/2014 and deems that the Private Placement is in compliance with these requirements. The Board holds the view that it is in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders to raise equity through a private placement, in view of the current market conditions and the growth opportunities currently available to the Company. A private placement enables the Company to raise capital in an efficient manner, and the Private Placement is structured to ensure that a market-based subscription price is achieved. In order to limit the dilutive effect of the Private Placement and to facilitate equal treatment, the Board will propose to carry out a subsequent offering directed towards shareholders who did not participate in the Private Placement (see details below)

The Subsequent Offering

The Board will further call and propose to an extraordinary general meeting, to be scheduled for on or about 6 June 2024, that a subsequent offering of new shares in the Company is carried out at a subscription price per share equal to the Subscription Price in the Private Placement (the "Subsequent Offering"). The maximum amount of the Subsequent Offering would be NOK 21,250,000. The Subsequent Offering would be subject to among other things (i) completion of the Private Placement, (ii) relevant corporate resolutions, including approval by the Board and an extraordinary general meeting, (iii) the prevailing market price of Ensurge's shares being higher than the Subscription Price, and (iv) approval of a Prospectus by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority. A Subsequent Offering would be directed towards existing shareholders in Ensurge as of 13 May 2024, as registered in Ensurge's register of shareholders with Euronext Securities Oslo, the central securities depositary in Norway (Nw. Verdipapirsentralen) (the "VPS") two trading days thereafter, who (i) did not accept the request to be wall-crossed in the market sounding phase of the Private Placement; (ii) are not allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement, and (iii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or would (other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action (the "Eligible Shareholders"). The Eligible Shareholders are expected to be granted non-tradable allocation rights. If carried out, the subscription period in a Subsequent Offering is expected to commence shortly after registration or publication of the Prospectus. Ensurge will issue a separate stock exchange notice with the key information relating to the Subsequent Offering.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

Advisors

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is acting as financial advisors and bookrunner in connection with the Private Placement. Ræder Bing advokatfirma AS is acting as the Company's legal advisor. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to the Manager.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Eikeland - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Ståle Bjørnstad, VP, Corporate Development and IR, on 13 May 2024 at 23:30 CET.

