Marex Group plc to Report FY 2023 Results and Q1 2024 Update on May 16, 2024

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group (“Marex”), the diversified global financial services platform, will announce its full year 2023 results and first quarter 2024 update on May 16, 2024, before market open. The earnings release and supplementary materials will be available on the Marex website at https://ir.marex.com/.



A conference call to discuss the results will take place at 9am ET on May 16, 2024. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the live conference call can register using the link here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t4uh5at8.

