New Poll: Overwhelming Voter Support in North Carolina for the Physician Assistant Licensure Compact

New research shows a vast majority of North Carolina voters support policies that expand access to health care. By large majorities and on a bipartisan basis, voters support policy that would allow physician assistants (PAs) to practice across state lines by enacting the Licensure Compact. The poll was commissioned by the North Carolina Academy of Physician Assistants (NCAPA). This release comes as bills SB 879/HB 1056: PA Licensure Interstate Compact are considered in the North Carolina State Legislature.

Conducted by GS Strategy Group, the poll of 600 likely North Carolina voters found that majority of voters trust PAs to meet the growing demand for adequate and accessible health care. Key findings include:

89% of respondents had a favorable opinion of PAs . And 83% of respondents believe that the U.S. needs more health care workers like PAs within the health care system.





“North Carolina voters have spoken. The current limits and hurdles to access adequate care are only further exacerbated by current restrictions placed on health care workers, like PAs, who have the qualifications and capabilities to support the growing demand for medical care."- Rep. Erin Paré

“North Carolina legislators can meet this dire need by voting to enact the PA licensure compact and allowing PAs to care for patients who need care, regardless of state lines.”- Andrea McKinnond, PA-C, NCAPA President.

About the North Carolina Academy of Physician Assistants, the North Carolina Academy (NCAPA) was established in 1978 with a mission to strengthen the PA profession in North Carolina through advocacy, education, and support to improve healthcare for all patients.

NCAPA sponsored opinion research conducted by GS Strategy Group from March 20-March 25, 2024. The survey polled a sample size of 600 prospective voters in North Carolina to understand their opinions on policies that would improve access to care in the state.